nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
Voices: I’m a trauma surgeon – many of my patients are suicide attempts because they can’t afford to eat
Saturday morning report for the major trauma service in the hospital I work in: It’s been a busy night with eleven new patients. Four have tried to kill themselves. One phrase stands out: “He jumped because he can no longer afford to eat”. Major trauma can affect anyone, and every year across London thousands of people from all walks of life suffer potentially life changing – or life ending – injuries. Like many diseases though, trauma disproportionately affects those who are socially or financially disadvantaged. Now we are seeing more and more people who find themselves in this position, no...
cdc.gov
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
Family of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer $50,000 reward for dealer’s identity
The family of an Iowa woman who died of an accidental fentanyl overdose has offered a $50,000 reward to help them catch the dealer who sold her the drugs.Ciara Gilliam, 22, was discovered dead on her bedroom floor in August after her boyfriend grew concerned he could not get hold of her.Her employers told her mother and stepfather she had the day off work and when they went to her house to check on her they found her car in the driveway.“They knocked on the door and knocked on the windows. No one answered,” her father, Robert Gilliam told...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
KTEN.com
Benzos and Anxiety: Risk Factors and Information You Need to Know
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/benzos-anxiety-risk-factors/. Anxiety is often short-handed to mean a mental health disorder characterized by feelings of worry, fear, and unease. A careful reading of the DSM V definition of General Anxiety Disorder, and other similar categories clearly states the criteria for a diagnosis, which is much more complex. For instance, it must be shown that the “excessive anxiety and worry” has to occur more days than not for at least 6 months, and further, that the symptoms are not caused by any substance or medical condition. This diagnosis often falls short due to time-constraints, or other reasons in the prescriber’s domain.1,6.
psychologytoday.com
Early Response to Eating Disorder Treatment
Does it matter how quickly eating disorder symptoms decrease when starting treatment? Yes, it absolutely does. An abundance of evidence accumulated over the last 20 years reinforces that early response to treatment is a strong predictor of a good outcome. Those who experience symptomatic improvement within the first few weeks of treatment fare better overall. For example, if we see a reduction in binge eating or purging – or in the case of anorexia nervosa, an increase in weight – within eight weeks of initiating therapy, chances are the individual will:
scitechdaily.com
A Promising Therapy for Hard-To-Treat Depression: Deep Brain Stimulation
A study finds that deep brain stimulation to areas of the brain associated with reward and motivation could be used as a potential treatment for depression. According to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, deep brain stimulation (DBS) to the superolateral branch of the medial forebrain bundle (MFB), which is linked to motivation and reward, revealed metabolic brain changes over a 12-month period following DBS implantation. This makes it a potent potential therapy for treatment-resistant depression.
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
MedicalXpress
Challenging the standard paradigm of schizophrenia research
Analyzing EEG measurements of almost two hundred schizophrenia patients and healthy controls, researchers at EPFL now challenge the standard paradigm underlying research in the field. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that impairs a person's ability to think, feel, and behave, often making them seem that they have "lost touch with...
calmsage.com
Exploring The Different Types Of Mood Disorders
A mood disorder is a mental health condition that has a huge impact on the emotional state of an individual. Mood disorders affect the way you feel which then has a suitable impact on the way you think and act. There is not just one type of mood disorder, there...
psychologytoday.com
We Still Don’t Know How Antidepressants Work
SSRIs work for many people with depression. Yet, we still don't entirely understand how they work. Some with depression will do better receiving psychotherapy over medication; some a combination of the two, and others just an antidepressant. We should be cautious about over-interpreting any single set of results on this...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for schizophrenia?
How a person feels, thinks, and behaves. It can cause serious disturbances to someone’s social, work, and home life. However, with proper treatment, an individual can live a fulfilling, independent life, attend school or work with no issues, and maintain relationships with others. Several medications may help with treating...
BBC
Lewes man speaks of 'terrifying' night sepsis took hold
A man who almost died from sepsis has spoken of the "terrifying" night his "body became overwhelmed" in an attempt to raise awareness of the condition. Walter Hall, from Lewes, was a healthy 16-year-old when he started to feel unwell just before Christmas in 2017. He went to bed on...
msn.com
Deep brain stimulation may be treatment for binge eating disorder, study suggests
A well-timed jolt of high-frequency electricity to a region of the brain implicated in food cravings appears to tamp down the impulses at the heart of binge eating disorder, researchers report. Out-of-control eating that causes shame, regret or health problems is psychiatry’s most recently recognized eating disorder. It’s thought to...
CNET
What to Know About Depression, Signs and Treatment
Depression is a common mood disorder that affects how you feel, think and behave. When left untreated, it can influence your ability to function in school, work or relationships. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 14.8 million US adults experienced at least one major depressive disorder with severe impairment in 2020. The true number of people with clinical depression may be higher, as 60% of people don't seek medical treatment for depression.
verywellmind.com
Can Ketamine Cure Your Depression & Anxiety? With Physician Assistant Lauren Swanson
Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts. Lauren Swanson is a board-certified physician assistant. In addition to her experience in family practice, she also has experience in urgent care, cosmetic dermatology, and neuropsychiatry. After feeling somewhat burned out by working in family practice, Lauren decided to begin offering...
YOGA・
