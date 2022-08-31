ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Christopher Mays is described as a white male man, who is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has brown and red hair with a red beard.

GILMER COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO