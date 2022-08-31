ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

CBS 46

Inmate accused of stabbing deputy at Fulton County Jail due in court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was repeatedly stabbed Monday morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. He then attacked a deputy around 7:30 a.m. during processing.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

7-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police. Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Flooding in Chattooga County

Here are some of the costumes on display at Dragon Con 2022. The Dragon Con 2022 Parade took place Sept. 3, 2022, in downtown Atlanta. More than 200 dogs were recently rescued from a rescue group in Heard County. Suspects in Gwinnett County murder. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:25...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted. Communities are still...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor tested positive on Tuesday morning. According to his office, he is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. He is currently isolated at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually. The mayor encourages...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Deputies want help finding missing Gilmer County man

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Christopher Mays is described as a white male man, who is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has brown and red hair with a red beard.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Positively Georgia

Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Protesters gather outside Trilith Studios amid racial discrimination claims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Protesters gathered outside Trilith Studios Tuesday morning amid accusations of racism and discrimination at the state’s largest production facility. Former Black workers and residents at Trilith and its adjacent development, Town at Trilith, claim they were “negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith employees and...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woodstock to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 4

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Woodstock Health Center Oct. 4. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shot is free under several major health care plans. If you’re paying out of pocket, the...
WOODSTOCK, GA
CBS 46

Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m....
ATLANTA, GA

