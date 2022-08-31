Read full article on original website
Inmate accused of stabbing deputy at Fulton County Jail due in court
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was repeatedly stabbed Monday morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat. The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. He then attacked a deputy around 7:30 a.m. during processing.
Family of surviving Midtown shooting victim reacts to Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man critically injured in a Midtown triple shooting wants leaders to reevaluate the decision to close Atlanta Medical Center, where a loving father and husband fight for his life. Mike Horne is the only victim who survived a triple shooting in Midtown...
Neighbors surprised after man killed in Suwanee front yard
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are back in the Ridge Oak neighborhood in Suwanee, hunting down leads for who killed a man in his front yard. “To me, it just looked like he’d fallen and didn’t have his shoes on, which is strange,” said neighbor John Villedrouin.
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
A personal look at suicide and the latest prevention efforts in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three weeks ago, there was a viral movement to find missing 26-year-old Savannah Sheats. “It was 36 hours of fury,” said David Sheats, Savannah’s father. Atlanta Police put out a missing person’s report for Sheats, who graduated from the University of Georgia. Within...
Buford man shot by police during traffic stop, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hall County. The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on McEver Road after a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop. Officials said 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper from Buford crashed his motorcycle trying...
Advocates worry AMC closure could negatively impact Georgia’s inmate health care
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When Atlanta Medical Center shutters its more than 450 bed facility in the city’s Old Fourth Ward, some worry an already overcrowded Grady Memorial Hospital won’t be able to keep up. Dr. Mark Spencer, a medical resident at Grady, calls the closure of AMC...
7-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 7-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to Clayton County police. Police said the child was hit between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. off Tara Boulevard northbound at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive...
PHOTOS: Flooding in Chattooga County
Here are some of the costumes on display at Dragon Con 2022. The Dragon Con 2022 Parade took place Sept. 3, 2022, in downtown Atlanta. More than 200 dogs were recently rescued from a rescue group in Heard County. Suspects in Gwinnett County murder. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:25...
Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted. Communities are still...
Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID-19
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor tested positive on Tuesday morning. According to his office, he is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. He is currently isolated at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually. The mayor encourages...
Deputies want help finding missing Gilmer County man
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen Saturday afternoon. According to officials, Christopher Mays is described as a white male man, who is listed as 5-feet-11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has brown and red hair with a red beard.
Skyland Trail to hold 5k Sept. 10 to raise awareness for suicide prevention
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mental health support organization Skyland Trail will hold its inaugural 5k Sept. 10 to raise funds for mental health treatment. The 5k will take place at the J. Rex Fuqua Campus for Adolescents on Dresden Drive in Chamblee. Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day...
Positively Georgia
Atlanta nonprofit collects water to send to Mississippi amid water crisis. The Caring For Others nonprofit team has spent the week collecting water donations to send to our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi, who were ravaged by severe flooding in the Pearl River last week. Ferrari to host ‘Rides to Remember’...
Protesters gather outside Trilith Studios amid racial discrimination claims
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Protesters gathered outside Trilith Studios Tuesday morning amid accusations of racism and discrimination at the state’s largest production facility. Former Black workers and residents at Trilith and its adjacent development, Town at Trilith, claim they were “negatively stereotyped and racially profiled by Trilith employees and...
One dead, others injured after multiple-car crash on I-75 south in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One person died and multiple others were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday evening. Atlanta Police Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News that emergency crews are responding to the multiple-vehicle crash around 10:45 p.m. “At this time...
Woodstock to host drive-thru flu shot clinic Oct. 4
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Health Department will host a drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Woodstock Health Center Oct. 4. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shot is free under several major health care plans. If you’re paying out of pocket, the...
Atlanta family shares why over-the-counter hearing aids will make a difference
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available as soon as mid-October for those with hearing loss. The change is good news for millions because the average cost of one hearing aid is approximately $2,000, and most people need one for each ear. Atlanta teenager Charlize Maldonado lost...
Michaels to hold seasonal hiring event Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is holding a seasonal hiring event Sept. 17 to prepare for the holiday season. The company hopes to fill more than 400 positions in Georgia, including 250 in Atlanta alone. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m....
