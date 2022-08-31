Read full article on original website
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Over 150 ‘Highway Maintenance Specialist’ Jobs Available in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire Highway Maintenance Specialists right now. Looking at their web page, it appears over 150 job openings are available right now in Colorado. Are you passionate about travel? Do you enjoy promoting safety and highway improvement? This may be your next gig.
2021 Vehicle Theft Report: Colorado Ranks #1 in the Country
Colorado faced a rise in crime in 2021, especially when it came to vehicle thefts. According to a new report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Colorado was ranked #1 in the United States for reporting the highest vehicle thefts in 2021. Colorado's Elevation Isn't the Only Thing Sky High.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park
A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
People Say These Are the Most Overrated Attractions in Colorado
Sure, Colorado is known worldwide for some amazing scenery and things to do. Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Rocky Mountain National Park. The Stanley Hotel. Pikes Peak. World class skiing. The list goes on and on. But if you take a deep dive across the World Wide Web, you're going to find...
Taste of Colorado, Keystone Oktoberfest, plus 8 things to do
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From Oktoberfest to Goatflix and Chill to the Colorado State Fair, there is something for everyone.
Lights Out: Millions of Birds Currently Migrating Through Colorado
Coloradans may want to consider keeping their outdoor lights turned off for the next few nights, in order to help the millions of birds that are currently migrating through the state. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Birdcast dashboard, an estimated 2,524,200 birds crossed through Colorado between 7:40 p.m....
skyhinews.com
Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
Colorado Marijuana Testing Improvements May Change DUI Laws
1If you've followed along at all between Colorado originally legalizing recreational marijuana in 2012 and today, you probably know that because we were one of the first states to do so, there have been a lot of experiments that have taken place in regards to it in the last 10+ years.
Did You Know Colorado Used to Have Its Own Redwood Forest?
California may be famous for its giant redwoods, but did you know that Colorado once had a forest filled with these enormous trees too?. Colorado's redwood forest existed approximately 34 million years ago in a region of the southern Rocky Mountains. The prehistoric trees stood around 230 feet tall at 8,500 feet elevation.
Colorado's Drake Power Plant to Shut for Good After 100 Years: 'Milestone'
The plant's closure comes as part of a Colorado Springs plan to retire all coal power generation by 2030.
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why
Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
Omicron boosters are coming to Colorado. Here's what you need to know.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment talks vaccine efficacy, approval process, updated shots for kids and more.
Finalists selected for 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year
The Colorado Department of Education Thursday announced seven finalists for the 2023 Colorado Teacher of the Year competition, with the sole finalist to be announced by the end of October.
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers
DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
soprissun.com
BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet
In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
