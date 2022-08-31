ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?

Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
OutThere Colorado

Skyrocketing elk numbers bring approved hunting to popular Colorado park

A weekly Monday through Wednesday closure is about to get put in place at a Boulder County park and it's for a fairly atypical reason – hunting. Starting September 19 and lasting through January 25, Ron Stewart Preserve at Rabbit Mountain will be closed three days of the week to allow specially permitted hunters access to the land as part of an elk management program. According to Boulder County officials, the program is "solely and specifically permitted as a resource management tool."
skyhinews.com

Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
CBS Denver

Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide

Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
99.9 The Point

More Mushrooms are Popping Up Around Colorado Lately: Here’s Why

Colorado is a popular place to hunt for mushrooms, and many people do it as a hobby here. More than 5,000 species of mushrooms call Colorado home, ranging in type from edible to poisonous, and even several psychedelic kinds. Those who set out to find them in the wilderness know exactly where to explore, as well as the ideal season and habitat in which certain mushrooms can be found.
KRMG

Denver-area power company takes over thermostats of thousands of customers

DENVER — A Colorado power company locked the smart thermostats of thousands of customers for the first time, citing an “energy emergency.”. Xcel Energy, which serves 1.3 million electric customers in Colorado, started the AC Rewards program six years ago, KUSA-TV reported. The program allows customers to receive rebates in exchange for allowing Xcel to adjust their thermostats during the summer’s hottest days to ease the electrical grid, according to the television station.
soprissun.com

BLM headquarters’ Colorado sojourn: Short and maybe not so sweet

In July 2019, then-U.S. Senator Cory Gardner announced that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) — a component of the Department of the Interior (DOI) — was relocating its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction. The Republican had been among those championing the move for years, arguing that since almost all of the nearly 250 million acres of public surface lands (and some 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights) managed by BLM were in the West, the move would put its “decision makers closer to the people they serve and the public lands they manage.”
