Rogers County ordering body cameras, dashcams for deputies

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County deputies will soon have body cameras added to their vests.

Two dozen body cameras are currently used in the Rogers County Jail. Now the county is placing its first order for deputies to have them not only on their vests, but in their patrol vehicles.

Body cameras are something many agencies have, and something Rogers County Undersheriff John Sappington said deputies have wanted.

“We are the fifth or sixth largest county in the state. There is kind of an expectation, to have that information available,” said Sappington.

In total, there will be more than 70 cameras used by Rogers County deputies.

Not only will deputies wear them at the sheriff’s office and on patrol, but also at the courthouse where deputies staff courtrooms, at the jail where they have been using them for about a year and half, and dash cams will be added to patrol cars.

Three cameras will be in 24 patrol vehicles showing deputies footage from the dash. Sappington said they will help with community transparency and provide evidence in cases.

Rogers County said the cost will be covered in part by a federal grant and the county will pay an additional $70 thousand.

The order for the cameras will be placed in the coming days, but it will be weeks before all deputies are trained and equipped with the cameras.

