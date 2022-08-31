Read full article on original website
Stella Langreder
6d ago
just in time to buy votes. Democrats are so great at running our States and our government into the ground. take, take, take, tax, tax, tax, then at election time, give a pitence!
Jean Robinson
5d ago
I no they say every little bit helps but really Illinois really! the way you tax and tickets us you could have at least gave us $500 but yet you want our vote!
Delbert Nordbrock
6d ago
JB needs real estate tax relief after his toilet gate had to be paid
Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates Will Be Issued Next Week
Many Illinois residents could soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax rebates. Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, one-time individual income tax and property tax rebates will be issued to those who meet certain criteria, with payments beginning in less than one week.
Illinois’ $300 Million Utility Bill Assistance Plan Will Help Many Families Keep the Lights On
One of the worst things about being an adult is paying bills, and living paycheck to paycheck is even worse. Too many families throughout Illinois have to make the tough decision of whether to buy food or keep the lights on month after month, and I want you to know that help is out there.
977wmoi.com
Truth in Accounting Report Outlines Impact of Stock Market on Illinois Pension System
The U.S. stock market has been up and down this year which is impacting Illinois’ underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This is reflected in government finances as a decline in the pensions’ funded status.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/6/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity. In the Heritage Foundation report, which looked at election laws in all 50 states on a variety of issues, Illinois landed at #40 overall with bad marks for no voter ID laws, for lax regulations on ballot collection and trafficking, and for same-day and automatic voter registration. But, Illinois did score 24 points out of a possible 30 for accuracy of voter registration lists. The mid-term election is set for November 8th, nine weeks from today.
Illinois Governor Pritzker spends Labor Day at picnic
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County. He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace. “Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees […]
advantagenews.com
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of $0.23 per gallon. Other than...
hoiabc.com
Illinois unions push for Workers’ Rights Amendment during Labor Day celebrations
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Labor Day dates back to the 1894 Pullman strike in Chicago. If historians fast-forward 128 years, they will find Illinois labor leaders pushing for a workers’ rights amendment to the state’s constitution. Illinois lawmakers approved this proposal in May of 2021, and many labor organizations...
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
WSPY NEWS
State treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is encouraging residents to see if they have any unclaimed property being held by his office. Unclaimed property can come in the form of forgotten bank accounts or even items left in abandoned safe deposit boxes. Frerichs says it's not hard to find out if...
fox32chicago.com
Gas prices for Labor Day travel continue to drop; Illinois residents paying $4.124
CHICAGO - A lot of people travel on Labor Day weekend, and gas prices in Illinois and across the country have improved from record highs, though they're still much higher than they were a year ago. Illinois residents are paying $4.124 on average for gas this Labor Day weekend, a...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
An Apple Fest in Illinois was named Most Fantastic in the Midwest
A website took a look at Apple Festivals across the midwest this fall and one in Illinois took the top spot on their list. Here is why you must travel to southern Illinois to experience a fantastic fall apple festival!. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, the Murphysboro Apple...
Illinois to receive new COVID shots Tuesday
(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday. The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week. Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while […]
New COVID Boosters Available in Chicago Area. Here's Who Experts Say Should Get Them
The long-awaited COVID booster shots made to target the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants have arrived at pharmacies in the Chicago area, with more doses on the way headed to doctors offices and health clinics across Chicago and Illinois. According to a Friday announcement from the Illinois Department...
wjpf.com
Fentanyl-laced mail found in IDOC facilities
Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates. “There’s always a...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new Illinois State Police regional headquarters
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday that East St. Louis will soon be home to a new state-of-the-art Illinois State Police regional headquarters. The new facility will house ISP patrol, investigations, communications and SWAT resources. Pritzker said the new facility, which will be located near Lynch and Caseyville avenues,...
WSPY NEWS
Democrat slated for run in 75th Illinois House District
A Democratic candidate has been slated to run in the 75th Illinois House District. Heidi Henry, of rural Marseilles, got approval from Democratic party chairs in the newly redrawn district. There was no Democratic primary for the district. Henry says that she wants to see more protection of women's rights.
