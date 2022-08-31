Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (September 4)
A new week is beginning and Netflix has a few days worth of new programming ahead. Beginning on Monday, Netflix has an entire work week's worth of new movies and TV shows already planned to deliver to subscribers. So regardless of what type of entertainment you might be into, there's likely something coming to Netflix over the next several days that you'll be excited to see added to the service.
ComicBook
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 3?
The third episode of House of the Dragon is finally upon us, and fans are expecting the most action-packed hour of the series so far. The final moments of the second episode set up Corlys and Daemon to finally begin a war with the Crab-Feeder in the Stepstones. HBO's preview for the new episode of House of the Dragon confirms that at least a part of that conflict is happening on Sunday night. Of course, as any Game of Thrones fan knows, conflict usually means death in this franchise.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Sets Up More Space Beth for Season 6
Rick and Morty is finally back up and running on Adult Swim with the highly anticipated Season 6 of the series, and its big premiere episode has set the stage for even more Space Beth in the series moving forward! The end of the fourth season of the series fully re-introduced Beth's clone that had gone on space adventures after Rick proposed the same opportunity to his Beth. It teased there would be a major status quo shift for the series moving forward, but she was completely skipped over in the events of the fifth season outside of a few brief references here and there.
ComicBook
Bloom County Animated Series Gets a Showrunner
The Simpsons veteran Tim Long is going from Springfield to Bloom County. Long, a writer, story editor, and producer of the long-running FOX sitcom since 1999, will serve as co-showrunner of the network's Bloom County animated series with cartoonist and creator Berkeley Breathed. In February, FOX Entertainment announced it was developing Breathed's iconic Bloom County comic strip as an animated comedy series with Fox's Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, Central Park), Miramax (Clerks: The Animated Series), Spyglass Media Group (Scream, Hulu's Hellraiser), and James Vanderbilt's Project X Entertainment (Ambulance, Scream 6). Variety confirmed the news.
ComicBook
Agatha: Coven of Chaos Gets New Working Title
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe started exploring magic and other occult-type themes in Doctor Strange, the debut of WandaVision blew the lid off the entire genre. Diving headfirst into the world of wizardry and the arcane, the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring show already has one spin-off on the way in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the series has been renamed as it is set to further explore the world of spells and Chaos Magic.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Confirms There Will Be No More Portals
Rick and Morty has significantly changed the way the series works forever as the Season 6 premiere has confirmed that there will be no more portals moving forward...at least for the time being. The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using all of the portal gun fluid left within the Citadel in order to escape from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was then teased that the titular duo would be stranded without the use of a working portal gun, and the first episode of the new season confirmed that this is going to be the case going forward.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Image Unmasks Whisperer Hera
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Tales of the Walking Dead's "Dee" episode. Before Alpha, there was Dee (Samantha Morton). And before Alpha, there was Hera (Anne Beyer), the original alpha of the Whisperers. Flashing back between the events of The Walking Dead episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," last week's "Dee" fleshed out Alpha's untold origin tale. The episode ended with the first time mother and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) came across the Whisperers: people who wear walker skins and live among the dead. "Don't speak. Whisper," said the woman calling herself Hera, whose face is one we've seen before — as the fleshy mask worn by Whisperer leader Alpha on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Despicable Me Returns to Netflix Top 10
The Minions are back on Netflix and they are reminding everyone just how popular they are whenever they're on the streaming service. At the start of September, two movies in the Despicable Me franchise made their way back to Netflix, after spending some time on other streaming services like Hulu and Peacock. The Despicable Me films have always been huge on Netflix and this time around is no different. It didn't take long for one of the movies to appear on the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list.
ComicBook
New Romantic Comedy Conquers Netflix Top 10
Me Time, the new comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, as been sitting atop the Netflix Top 10 rankings for the last week or so. Since its debut, Me Time has had an impressive reign as the number one movie on Netflix's daily rankings. However, the film's time at the top ended this weekend with the arrival of a new original movie, one that also checks some comedy boxes.
