FDA recalls various cheeses over possible listeria contamination

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LeNrr_0hcmeRy500

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Cheese lovers, we've got a recall you need to be aware of.

Various types of cheese are currently under recall because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria.

According to the FDA, the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery, which were distributed here in Pennsylvania.

They include:

  • Calverley Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Vulkwin's Folly Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Havarti Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Vermeer Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Wallaby Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Feta cheese in 4 oz to 12 oz packages, price and weight labeled in red, black, or purple ink
  • Whole Milk Ricotta, 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22
  • Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22
  • Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8 oz and 16 oz clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

No illnesses have been reported so far.

More information and the next steps can be found on the FDA website at this link.

Comments / 53

Mercouger
5d ago

Why not just recall all the politicians instead of the daily foods, cheese, chicken just for today. I'll live off the fruit trees in my yard for now.

Reply(8)
64
Universe000
4d ago

starting to think they're PURPOSELY putting "things" in our food to get us to CONSUME SOMETHING...smh AND They're WILLINGLY willing to cover the cost of ANY recall add long as we CONSUME IT

Reply(1)
10
Mary Robyn Oliver
5d ago

everyday something...🤔 nothing is being planned to cripple us, food, climate, health, energy...🙄🤦‍♀️😢

Reply(3)
32
