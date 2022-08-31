One of the biggest names released during the NFL's annual cut-down day was Marlon Mack of the Texans. The former Colts running back became expendable after Jonathan Taylor's emergence, but Houston also has no need for him on its roster. Mack could have been one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, but now anyone who drafted him is left with one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts. Mack's release means fourth-round rookie Dameon Pierce is the Texans' presumptive starter after an impressive preseason. Could the rookie be one of the 2022 Fantasy football breakouts or is there another Texans' back to keep an eye on in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? As you begin your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO