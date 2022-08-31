ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Californians could soon get another COVID booster to fight omicron. Here’s what to know

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration signed off on a reformulated COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday designed to target the omicron variant just in time for fall.

The omicron variant is currently causing the most COVID-19 cases across the U.S. and it’s expected to circulate into winter, the FDA wrote in a statement authorizing the newest booster shots . Both Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna’s single-dose bivalent COVID-19 vaccines target the original strain of the coronavirus, plus the “lineages of the dominate omicron variant.”

“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” said FDA commissioner Dr. Robert Califf in a statement.

The new booster still needs sign off from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC will discuss it Thursday and develop guidance on who should receive the shot first.

After peaking earlier this summer, California is seeing a downturn in daily COVID cases, currently sitting at a 8,314 daily case average, according to the state.

Here’s what we know:

How does the bivalent COVID-19 booster work?

The authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines include both a component of the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron variant to strengthen the body’s immune response to the virus.

Individuals who receive the bivalent COVID-19 booster can expect similar side effects of taking the original vaccine, the FDA wrote in a statement . The possible side effects commonly reported include:

▪ Pain, redness and soreness around the area where the vaccine was injected

▪ Tiredness

▪ Headache

▪ Muscle pain

▪ Chills

▪ Fever

▪ Nausea

For more commonly reported side effects of the original COVID-19 vaccine , visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Am I eligible for the booster shot?

The updated boosters are only for people who have been fully vaccinated for at least two months or have received the most recent COVID-19 booster shot, the FDA stated .

People 18 and older would be eligible for a single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 bivalent vaccine. Individuals 12 and older would be eligible for a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccine.

When can I get the booster shot?

The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies, the AP reported Wednesday . Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week.

Eligible Californians will soon be able to get boosted at their nearest CVS Pharmacy.

The American retail company plans to administer both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines once the CDC gives the green light to do so, said CVS West region spokesperson Monica Prinzing in an email statement to The Bee.

CVS locations across California will receive its vaccine supply over the next few days. Then eligible residents will be able to make an appointment on the CVS Pharmacy website or on the CVS Pharmacy app.

Rite Aid, a Pennsylvania-based drugstore with pharmacies across California, told The Bee it “looks forward to providing the updated COVID vaccine booster to eligible customers.”

It will follow CDC guidance in releasing scheduling information for the updated booster shot.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Californians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

30K+
Followers
738
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy