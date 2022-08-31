ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Cyclist runs neck-first into HDMI cord tied across bridge, Wisconsin photos show

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Gregg Goldstein didn’t see the trap in time.

There was a brief flash, something in front of him illuminated by his bicycle’s headlight, and then he was on the ground in pain, he told McClatchy News.

“I went from 15 miles an hour to zero, instantly,” Goldstein said. “And I did not stick the landing. The whole left side of my body hit the pavement so hard.”

The Verona, Wisconsin, man had crossed this bridge along the Badger State Trail countless times, getting up before the sunrise to bike to his office in Madison. It was no different on Friday, Aug. 26.

The section of trail is heavily wooded and dark, especially in the early morning hours, he said. It was before 5 a.m. when he made it to the bridge and ran neck-first into a black HDMI cord.

Someone had tied it taut, about 5 feet high, with strong knots on each side of the bridge’s chain link fencing.

“My neck broke the cord. The cord didn’t break my neck and that’s just lucky,” Goldstein said.

He was, however, left bruised, aching and shaken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMDEV_0hcmeEjs00
Gregg Goldstein was left with bruises along the left side of his body after the crash. Gregg Goldstein.

When he returned Monday, he coasted slowly across the bridge, weary that another trap may have been laid. And there was, he said. He discovered a gray cable for a push-button telephone, stretched like a clothesline across the bridge.

He took it down and later contacted the police.

The next morning, Goldstein said he found a third cord, thinner than the last. He removed it, added it to his growing collection.

Goldstein has turned to social media to bring attention to the issue, in part to warn others . But ultimately he wants the problem resolved, one way or another, before someone else gets hurt, he told McClatchy News.

Tuesday, the Madison Police Department said it is “looking into (the) matter. We encourage cyclists to monitor their surroundings as officers investigate.”

Comments / 55

Kris Lara
6d ago

I really don't care for cyclists, But the jerks that are out to harm them ought to go to jail, and serve community service on some of these cyclist races in Madison. This person could really kill someone. Shame on him!!!!.

Reply(11)
17
Andi Kat
6d ago

what the actual heck is wrong with people?! they're so lucky this guy wasn't hurt worse! I hope they catch them ASAP!

Reply
24
Tyler Schan
6d ago

the pranksters should b given jail sentence, n it might b more than pranks, could b more sinister acts to hurt n harm cyclists.

Reply(1)
16
The Kansas City Star

