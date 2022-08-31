ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

3 Glendale businesses among fastest growing in U.S.

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2okB_0hcme8Wl00

Three Glendale businesses are among those to earn recognition among the fastest growing in the U.S.

The business magazine Inc. 5000 released its annual list of the fastest growing private businesses in America, which included 144 Valley businesses and three who call Glendale home.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

Overall Rank: 1,151

Barrier Insulation & Energy, 6344 W. Orangewood Ave.

Growth: 565%

Industry: Consumer products

Self-description: Commercial and residential insulation company helping customers save on utilities and reduce energy required to keep homes and buildings cool.

Overall Rank: 2,747

Max Restoration, 7942 W. Bell Road

Growth: 203%

Industry: Construction

Self-description: A general contracting, painting, and flooring firm focused on business-to-business transactions with clients in REIT, iRenting and iBuying market segments.

Overall Rank: 4,743

Vector Solutions, 5115 W. Bell Road, Suite B

Growth: 89%

Industry: Government Services

Self-description: Aerospace and defense company specializing in high-technology integration and robust mission support for global defense, security and intelligence customers.

*

The top Valley entry was Qwick, which came in at No. 32. The Scottsdale-based company whose gig-economy app connects food and beverage professionals who want on-demand work with businesses that need them to fill shifts, was founded by Jamie Baxter in 2017. Its three-year growth from 2018-21 was measured at 10,076%.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at inc.com/inc5000.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which is out now.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed at $4.75 Million, This Exceptionally Renovated Home in Scottsdale has An Amazing Backyard with A Full Size Olympic Length Lap Pool

The Home in Scottsdale, an estate in the heart of Arcadia that epitomizes next level comfort and immaculate design has recently undergone a complete redesign of the interior space and exterior is now available for sale. This home located at 6115 E Lafayette Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Dinesh Wilso (Phone: 480-603-7653) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
KTAR.com

Newly naturalized citizens in Arizona could sway November midterm elections

PHOENIX — Arizona is one of the top states where newly naturalized citizens could sway the November midterm elections, according to a recent report. Nearly 64,000 immigrants became U.S. citizens in Arizona between 2016 and 2020, reflecting a number six times greater than President Job Biden’s estimated 10,500-vote margin of victory in Arizona four years ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Supervisors leave Rio Verde high and dry

Where hundreds of Rio Verde Foothills households will find water after Dec. 31 remains unknown after the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously voted against what some homeowners called their best chance for a new source. The board on Aug. 31 voted against forming a domestic water improvement...
RIO VERDE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Reit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rank#Max Restoration#Vector Solutions
fox10phoenix.com

Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Sept. 2-4

PHOENIX — Travel from Phoenix and Payson will face delays as a pavement project on State Route 87 will begin Tuesday, a Democratic Arizona house member who won his state Senate primary last month announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics and a man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
fox10phoenix.com

'Family of thieves,' cheap gas, a Phoenix Police shootout: this week's top stories

From a family who is reportedly involved in a string of "distraction jewelry thefts" in California, an Apache Junction man accused of being found with nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, to a Phoenix Police shootout that ended with three dead and several others, including officers, injured – this was a busy week for crime in Arizona and across the U.S.
PHOENIX, AZ
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doctor has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. Deputies say 32-year-old Dr. Evan Dishion was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy