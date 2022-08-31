Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The New York Times whitewashes Biden’s border crisis
On the plus side, it is encouraging that the New York Times has published an article admitting that President Joe Biden has released over 1 million migrants who were caught illegally crossing the southern border into the United States. Unfortunately, the New York Times article also makes considerable effort to...
Washington Examiner
Biden misses 125K legal refugee pledge while breaking illegal immigration record
The Biden administration is on track to admit fewer refugees this year than the Trump administration did in 2019, prompting complaints from Democratic politicians and immigrant advocacy groups ahead of the midterm elections. Last October, President Joe Biden announced that the annual refugee cap would rise to 125,000. With just...
Washington Examiner
Taiwan sees Biden's political fears weakening US strategy to counter China
TAIPEI, Taiwan — President Joe Biden ’s fear of political backlash against trade agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership undercuts his strategy to counter China and support Taiwan , according to Taiwanese analysts and policymakers. “It undermines U.S. credibility as a leader in the economic order it is...
Washington Examiner
Expert: Biden rules and regulations ‘threaten democracy, freedom’
President Joe Biden’s heavy hidden hand in signing costly and far-reaching federal rules and regulations is more threatening and long-lasting to America's democracy than the rants and protests of his political foes, according to deregulation supporters. “Biden’s appetite for federal power is insatiable as far as one can tell,...
Washington Examiner
Virginia Democrats tied their state to the California Titanic
California is a dysfunctional state. This is not just our opinion. The Democrats who run it have mismanaged its energy policy so badly that they are now forced to beg people not to charge the electric vehicles that they are simultaneously trying to force every resident to buy because they can't generate enough electricity.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Direct check payments worth up to $3,200 to be sent in 14 days
The first batch of $3,200 direct payments will go out to eligible Alaska residents in two weeks. Earlier this year, the Alaska legislature approved a budget that includes payments of $3,200 to eligible residents by the end of the year. The first round of direct payments is set to start hitting bank accounts on Sept. 20, according to Alaska's Department of Revenue. Paper checks will then be sent out in early October.
Trump news – live: Trump demands 2020 election be overturned as special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents
Donald Trump has scored something of a victory in the scandal over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, with a judge granting his request to have a special master vet the seized material for “personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege”.Mr Trump kicked off the Labor Day holiday on Truth Social with a string of posts raging against the FBI, the Department of Justice, and Hunter Biden on the basis of dubious conspiracy theories. He also again demanded the 2020 election result be overturned.In this morning’s multi-post...
Washington Examiner
California's fast-food paternalism
Anyone who needed confirmation of Ronald Reagan’s famous axiom that “the nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help’” should look to recent actions in California. Assembly Bill 257, which is now on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, dramatically reshapes the Golden State’s restaurant industry, essentially because the legislature considers fast-food workers too feeble-minded to make decisions for themselves.
Washington Examiner
India and China approve first inhaled COVID-19 vaccine
Regulators in India and China have approved two variations of inhaled COVID-19 vaccines, the first of their kind. India's Bharat Biotech has developed a vaccine that is inhaled through the nose, while China's CanSino has developed a booster vaccine that is inhaled through the mouth, according to CBS News. The needle-free options offer several advantages over traditional vaccines not only because they are cheaper and more convenient but also because they present a less invasive alternative to those skeptical of needles. The nasal vaccine may also help combat COVID-19 before it takes hold in the body.
Washington Examiner
Saving California's last nuke plant could save ratepayers money, energy suppliers say
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a proposal to Gov. Gavin Newsom that could extend the life of the state’s last nuclear plant through 2030, a measure energy providers estimate could result in some savings for ratepayers. The vote, which came after midnight Thursday morning, gives lawmakers...
Washington Examiner
On China, PM Liz Truss will move Britain closer to the US
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss took office Tuesday, replacing Boris Johnson. The 47-year-old Conservative parliamentarian most recently served as foreign secretary. Truss's Foreign Office tenure suggests that she will more closely align Britain with the United States on concerns related to China and Russia. Russia's war on Ukraine has...
Washington Examiner
Juul to pay $438 million to settle multistate investigation into marketing to teenagers
Electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul has agreed to pay over $438 million over the next four to six years to settle a multi-state investigation into whether it marketed its products to teens as vaping exploded among high school students. The deal settles a two-year investigation by 33 states into the company's...
Washington Examiner
Does BLM care about black lives or white money?
Has a political activist group ever fallen from grace quicker than the once-beloved Black Lives Matter?. After leading the outrage in 2020 over George Floyd's death and collecting tens of millions of dollars in donations, the group has been repeatedly exposed for using these funds on personal expenses instead of the social justice causes the group claimed they supported. After multiple reports earlier this year of BLM using donations to buy mansions, yet another group leader has been accused of stealing more than $10 million from its charitable contributions.
Washington Examiner
Lightfoot attacks Abbott's Christianity for busing migrants to Chicago
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bashed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the holiday weekend on the basis of his religion, claiming that the state's migrant busing initiative went against the premise of Christianity. Lightfoot, a Democrat, blasted the Republican after a second bus of migrants was dropped off in the Illinois...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Davis-Bacon bloat undermines taxpayer infrastructure investments
The unprecedented expansion of the archaic Davis-Bacon Act (an inflationary and anti-small business regulation requiring contractors to pay inaccurate, bloated government-determined wages and benefits on taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects) into privately developed clean energy construction projects receiving federal tax incentives is raising serious concerns among developers, small businesses in the construction industry, climate change activists, and taxpayers.
Washington Examiner
Daily on Energy: Inspectors detail the catastrophic risk at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Subscribe today to the Washington Examiner magazine and get Washington Briefing: politics and policy stories that will keep you up to date with what's going on in Washington. SUBSCRIBE NOW: Just $1.00 an issue!. DETAILS ABOUT THE RISK FACING ZAPORIZHZHIA: Inspectors with the International Atomic Energy Agency said today that...
Washington Examiner
Trump argues world crises would have been averted if only he hadn’t been forced from office
‘I MAY HAVE TO DO IT AGAIN’: Donald Trump insists if he were president instead of Joe Biden, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, China would not be threatening Taiwan, the U.S. would have held on to its key base in Afghanistan, and Iran would have quickly acquiesced to a new nuclear deal.
Washington Examiner
In the fight between rodents and humans, environmentalists choose the rats
Imagine the scene in 14th-century Europe, as the continent was suffering under the bubonic plague, if a group of aristocrats had taken the side of the rats. What seems like a blueprint for a Monty Python sketch, or a skit on SNL during the days it dared to take risks, is not far from the world we see today.
Cities That Will Grow the Fastest In the Next Few Decades
The population of the United States is forever shifting, with changing birth and death rates as well as immigration and migration patterns. The result is that while some parts of the country are stagnating or losing people, others are growing rapidly, a trend that is likely to continue in the coming years. The U.S. population […]
