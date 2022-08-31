Regulators in India and China have approved two variations of inhaled COVID-19 vaccines, the first of their kind. India's Bharat Biotech has developed a vaccine that is inhaled through the nose, while China's CanSino has developed a booster vaccine that is inhaled through the mouth, according to CBS News. The needle-free options offer several advantages over traditional vaccines not only because they are cheaper and more convenient but also because they present a less invasive alternative to those skeptical of needles. The nasal vaccine may also help combat COVID-19 before it takes hold in the body.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO