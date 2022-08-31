ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

save our country from the liberals
5d ago

If you fall for the democrats using taxpayer money and debt to buy your vote, you are a part of the problem, not the solution. This country is $30 TRILLION dollars in debt and Joe is selling that he is reducing the deficit. Please don’t be as stupid as him.

Garth One Eye
6d ago

I am a disabled senior who has to forego doctor visits and nothing is targeted to me.

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral

Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
