save our country from the liberals
5d ago
If you fall for the democrats using taxpayer money and debt to buy your vote, you are a part of the problem, not the solution. This country is $30 TRILLION dollars in debt and Joe is selling that he is reducing the deficit. Please don’t be as stupid as him.
5
Garth One Eye
6d ago
I am a disabled senior who has to forego doctor visits and nothing is targeted to me.
6
Motley Fool
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look
President Biden's monthly benefit from Social Security is considerably higher than the average retired worker.
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs.
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Texas cattle ranchers audited by IRS issue dire warning to Americans: 'They want to get you'
Texas cattle ranchers David and Deborah Hajda issued a dire warning to America's middle class after Democrats' spending bill passed both houses of Congress allowing provisions for approximately $80 billion in IRS funding, a majority of which is dedicated to enforcement. The Raising Five Cattle Company ranchers spoke with Dana...
Stimulus update 2022: Massive $2,000 direct one-time payments could be sent out
Pennsylvanian leaders are asking the state's General Assembly to provide $2,000 direct one-time payments using money the state already has in the bank.
These student-loan borrowers are left out of Biden's $10,000 in debt cancellation
Borrowers who have incomes over $125,000 or loans through private companies are among the ones left out of Biden's debt forgiveness.
CNBC
Even with two checks in September, Supplemental Security Income benefits fall short. Here's how the program could be updated
A calendar quirk means disabled and elderly beneficiaries in this federal program will receive two checks in September, but it's not reason to celebrate. The program's 8 million beneficiaries live close to poverty due to outdated rules around asset and income limits. Now, calls are increasing for the program's rules...
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
House Oversight ranking member says it's 'unacceptable' for Treasury Department to deny his request for Hunter Biden financial records
House Oversight Committee ranking member James Comer criticized the Treasury Department on Saturday for declining his request to provide banking Suspicious Activity Reports on Hunter Biden and others, according to a press statement.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
