This took a lot of courage to speak out, unfortunately our justice system is too busy treating ppl like victims and not focusing on actually helping the persons turn their lives around. Blessings to this family in finding solutions before it’s to late.
Sorry..not sorry. The apology from the parent is crap. The apology doesnt repair the damage to my personal stolen Kia. The apology doesn't take away my stress or give back my time spent on this whole ordeal I've been through. My car stolen out of my driveway for God's sake! These kids are out of control..I blame the parents obviously no home training. I also blame the Judges.. the kids want to act like adults, steal cars, get paid in some cases..then treat them like adults. Put them in corrections facilities for adults! They made their choices, now live with the consequences. People work hard to have just basics.. food, shelter, a job to provide these basics and a car to get to said job! Consequences...that's the word of the day for these kids, for our elected officials and for Kia-Hyundai.
There is a curfew so Kia Boi's soon Mom and Dad or Guardian will be getting locked up.
