Read full article on original website
Related
Glacier National Park Fall Schedule
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 2, 2022] – As the autumn season approaches, operations in the park will start winding down. On September 11, the park’s 2022 vehicle reservation pilot study will end. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for temporary traffic restrictions at the west entrance due to congestion.
montanarightnow.com
Trap to be set up for bear seen in Choteau Saturday night
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A trap for a bear seen in Choteau Saturday night will be set up in the area of 9th Ave. SW, the City of Choteau Facebook said. Residents will be receiving a call Multiplier from Chad White and Montana FWP regarding the bear activity. The bear was...
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glacier National Park’s Annual Hawk Watch will be Sept. 30th
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 1, 2022] – Glacier National Park will host its annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program on September 30 from 12 pm to 4 pm near Lake McDonald Lodge. The event has been postponed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park biologists...
Fairfield Sun Times
Victims of separate crashes in Flathead Valley identified
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week.
NBCMontana
Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
montanarightnow.com
Some streets in Choteau closed Wednesday to keep a bear from getting further into town
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks handling bear spotted in Choteau
CHOTEAU, Mont. - A number of streets off 7th St. SW on the southwest side of Choteau were closed Wednesday morning to keep a bear from getting further into town. The City of Choteau says the Teton County Sheriff and their Deputies along with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Bear Specialists went through the area where the bear was last seen, but they were unsuccessful in finding the bear.
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
montanarightnow.com
Names of victims of separate crashes this week released by Flathead Co. Sheriff’s Office
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
NBCMontana
Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
KALISPELL, Mont. — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City...
montanarightnow.com
Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Media Release
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people…
Court documents detail fatal Martin City shooting
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
Only 2 To Go For Shelby
Shelby Market & Music, will wrap up for the season next Thursday, the 15th. Only 2 more markets to go... this Thursday, & next. Two more Thursdays to enjoy the fine food, vendors, farmers/producers, non-profit organizations, crafts & all the live music we've been enjoying from some of our local talent. Here's hoping you can make it the next couple of Thursdays over at Shelby City Park...
Conrad Birthday Calendars On The Way
It's that time of year, time for the Conrad Community Birthday Calendars.The 2023, calendars are $12, & you can type in your birthdays & anniversaries online for the year. For online information, you email Monica Tomayer at monica.tomayer@conradschools.org. You can also call Conrad High School at 278 3285. The calendar sales support Conrad BPA & the senior class. I don't know about you, but I always like to grab some area community calendars & follow along when Gary Goodan does his morning birthday calendar on KSEN.
Alternative Routes On Monday! Shelby’s Paving
Beginning this Monday morning, 8/22, our Shelby road crews will be milling & paving Front Street from 3rd Avenue North to Montana Avenue. If all goes according to plan, crews "hope" to keep one lane open at a time. Don't worry about a thing, but city officials do request our downtown business owners & staff park in the parking lots on the south side of Main Street, & use alternative routes...
Shelby Worship In The Park
This coming weekend's Labor Day weekend, & St. Luke's Lutheran will be having an outdoor worship service this Sunday morning at 10, at Johnson Park by the swimming pool. There'll be a picnic potluck right after the service with the burgers & chickens already provided. "If" you can, bring along a tasty side dish for your friends & good neighbors. For more information, please contact St. Luke's Lutheran here in Shelby at 424 8500.
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
476
Followers
1K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0