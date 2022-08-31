Police arrest 14-year-old in connection to Walmart fire



A Georgia teenager was arrested on charges of arson following a fire that began in a local Walmart's paper aisle .

The Peachtree City Police Department reported it arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection to the fire on Tuesday. Her name has yet to be released, and the motive behind the crime remains unknown, the department told the Washington Examiner .

Police executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence, where they found the 14-year-old, who admitted to the crime. She has been charged with arson in the first degree alone, with investigators not finding any evidence that it was an "organized activity."

Firefighters started arriving at the Peachtree City Walmart last Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., and efforts to extinguish the blaze stretched well into the evening, according to a Facebook post from the department. Police officers were the first to arrive, entering the store to attempt to put it out. Heavy smoke drove them back, and three were hospitalized from smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported in the fire.

The fire was extinguished with the help of Coweta County Fire Rescue, the City of Fayetteville Fire Department, and the Fayette County Fire Department.

It is unclear when the Walmart location will be reopened for customers.