Fresh off MTV VMA appearance, Kane Brown announces Rupp Arena concert date

Coming off a Sunday performance as the first male country artist to ever perform at the MTV VMA’s , rising singer Kane Brown says Rupp Arena is part of an upcoming tour.

Brown announced 24 new domestic stops to his ”Drunk or Dreaming Tour” on Wednesday, which includes a visit to Lexington on March 24, 2023. Special guests Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett and LOCASH will join the tour on select dates.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on Rupp Arena’s website .

Fans can register for a presale to buy seats to Brown’s shows on his website at tour.kanebrownmusic.com . The pre-sale for the Lexington concert opens three days before it becomes available to the general public.

The country pop singer was one of AP’s Breakthrough Entertainers of 2018 , one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 and currently has more than 5 million TikTok followers .

Brown has a new album, titled “Different Man,” coming out on Sept. 9. It features hit singles, “Like I Love Country Music,” “One Mississippi” and his newest track, “Grand,” which he performed at the recent 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, making history as the first country male artist of the genre to do so.

Country singer Kane Brown is scheduled to perform at Rupp Arena in March 2023. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 9. Matthew Berinato/Photo provided

Brown is a multi-platinum, five-time American Music Awards award-winning artist. His first self-titled album reached platinum levels twice and accelerated his career to the fame and notoriety it is today.

Both of his studio albums have reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.

For his “Drunk or Dreaming Tour,” Brown will visit a number of international cities in September and from December-January before kicking off the domestic part of his tour in Grand Rapids, Mi. on March 16. The tour will conclude in Greenwood Village, Co. on June 10.