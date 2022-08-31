Read full article on original website
2 people in critical condition, dog dead after car crashes off Hwy. 50 near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash Monday morning near Rancho Cordova. A car crashed off Highway 50 and hit several trees before coming to rest against a vacant building, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Both of the people in the car...
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
Passenger killed after being ejected from car near I-5 on-ramp in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A passenger died Monday morning after being ejected from a car in Stockton. California Highway Patrol in Stockton said the driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 a.m. near Country Club...
Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt
Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
Man found with 5 pipe bombs during Yuba City traffic stop
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man was found with five pipe bombs during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road, north of Walton Road. The deputy noticed a...
5 pipe bombs found during Yuba City traffic stop, Sutter County Sheriff Office said
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road. The sheriff’s office […]
Stockton man found dead under his car after Stanislaus County crash, officials say
TURLOCK, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was apparently ejected from his own vehicle and run over by it Saturday night near Turlock. According to CHP – Modesto, the Merced Communications Center was called around 11:30 p.m. about an accident on West Monte Vista Avenue and North Washington Road.
Evacuation orders for some campgrounds in Placer County as Hill Fire burns | Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Hill Fire in Placer County has burned around 23 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire. The fire is off of Iowa Hill Road, west of Big Dipper near Foresthill and is burning in steep terrain. There is an evacuation order for some campgrounds in the area.
1 dead after 2-vehicle accident in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Stockton Sunday morning. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. The driver of one of those vehicles was...
Update: Raley’s executive, chief pilot identified as men killed in Sacramento County plane crash
The chief financial officer of Raley’s Supermarkets and the company’s chief pilot were identified as the men killed Sunday when their twin-engine plane crashed in a marshy area of farmland near Galt. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Kenneth Mueller, 56, of El...
One dead in Stockton crash
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
Small plane crashes into orchard near Galt
GALT, Calif. — A small airplane crashed into a private orchard Sunday morning near the Sacramento County town of Galt, authorities say. The plane, a Beech 58, was carrying two people at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the airplane...
Elk Grove trio arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.
Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt
GALT, Calif. — Two men, both longtime members of the Raley's Supermarkets team, were killed in a plane crash near Galt Sunday. The county coroner's office identified the two men as Chief Financial Officer Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills; and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte, of Orangevale.
Man rescued from Sacramento apartment fire following assault
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.
Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say
FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
