ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antelope, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Body and car found in Calaveras River

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
STOCKTON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Antelope, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Antelope, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says. Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger ejected, killed in crash off Stockton I-5 on-ramp; DUI suspect arrested

STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says.  Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man found with 5 pipe bombs during Yuba City traffic stop

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man was found with five pipe bombs during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road, north of Walton Road. The deputy noticed a...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Suv#Traffic Accident#Chp#White Expedition
ABC10

1 dead after 2-vehicle accident in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Stockton Sunday morning. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. The driver of one of those vehicles was...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox40

One dead in Stockton crash

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead and several others are injured following a collision in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday. According to police, several people were...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Small plane crashes into orchard near Galt

GALT, Calif. — A small airplane crashed into a private orchard Sunday morning near the Sacramento County town of Galt, authorities say. The plane, a Beech 58, was carrying two people at the time of the crash, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the airplane...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove trio arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt

GALT, Calif. — Two men, both longtime members of the Raley's Supermarkets team, were killed in a plane crash near Galt Sunday. The county coroner's office identified the two men as Chief Financial Officer Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills; and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte, of Orangevale.
GALT, CA
ABC10

Man rescued from Sacramento apartment fire following assault

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Package explodes inside Amador County mailbox, officials say

FIDDLETOWN, Calif. — Law enforcement in Amador County are investigating after a package reportedly exploded inside of a mailbox Saturday. According to the Amador County Sheriff's Office, around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parcel exploded in a mailbox near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road in Amador County. The explosion started a fire across the street which was quickly extinguished.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Police arrest suspected viral catalytic converter thief

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy