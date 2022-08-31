Read full article on original website
Ketel One Brunch Music Series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rocks on the River is continuing their Ketel One Brunch Music Series. Logan Thomas delivers a soulful blend of upbeat songs with sentimental lyrics -- perfect for a laid-back Sunday morning at the Rocks on the River Ketel One Brunch Music Series. You can hear Logan...
Morning Break
Bay Street Theatre presents ‘Tick, Tick... Boom’. Before Jonathan Larson was the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award Winning composer of “Rent,” he was the struggling New York City playwright at the center of the musical autobiography “Tick, Tick... Boom.’’. 2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid...
Travelers celebrate Labor Day weekend in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations coming to an end this evening. From River Street to nearby beaches, visitors and locals took in all our area has to offer. People from all over traveled here to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for one last getaway of the summer. Despite...
Hometown Hero: Lauren Fins
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Lauren Fins donated more than 1,000 hours of her time last year training service dogs to help veterans and other members of the community. “I don’t have a cookie-cutter program where you do these five classes and that’s it. I learn about family, I learn about the dog and I go from there.”
Shoppers visit Broughton St. for Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While many were off today, people living and visiting Savannah put in work shopping downtown this Labor Day. On bike, foot or trolly, Broughton St. was busy with people out of the office and in and out stores. Some say they haven’t been out and about on Labor Day in two years because of COVID.
Students move in for orientation week at Savannah College of Art and Design
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a record enrollment year for Savannah College of Art and Design, which will see 16,000 students returning to class this fall between their Savannah and Atlanta campuses. It’s orientation week at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses of Savannah College of Art and Design and...
Savannah native gets new start on Champions Tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Labor Day, the PGA Tour season is over. But this year, the holiday brings a new beginning for a Savannah native who has been playing professional golf for more than half his life. This Labor Day, Tim O’Neal arrives in St. Louis and on the...
2022 Princess Ball benefiting Operation Kid Forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many young girls in our community, for one reason or another, are not able to experience the joy of having a father figure in their life. That’s why one organization created a special night to give these girls a chance to feel like a princess with their very own prince as a chaperone.
Plant Riverside celebrating Labor Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All weekend, visitors and locals have been celebrating the end to summer in Savannah. Live entertainment will be back at Plant Riverside today starting at 11 a.m. and running most of the day, with the Savannah Ghost Pirates also coming out this afternoon to have some fun with the team.
Thousands celebrating Labor Day at Tybee Island beach bash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day celebrations drew thousands to Tybee Island Sunday. The beach community held a bash to celebrate the holiday weekend. People on Tybee closed out summer on a bright note as thousands descended on the beach to catch the return of the island’s Labor Day fireworks.
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
New Covid-19 testing kiosks open at Georgia Southern University
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers in Chatham County are on the decline. For the first time in months, the county is considered medium risk instead of high-risk for COVID-19. Still, health officials are remaining vigilant- and are still encouraging you to get tested if needed. A new testing option...
Violence Prevention Task Force to hold meeting Saturday in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro residents will get together Saturday to look at ways to deal with violence. They’re looking at ways to counteract violent crime or prevent it. Organizers of the “Securing Statesboro” meeting say they hope they can get enough people involved to have a conversation and...
Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
Visitors, residents celebrate Labor Day on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - People are celebrating Labor Day all over our area today, including on the beaches on Hilton Head Island. It’s more crowded than it was earlier in the day but still less packed than you might expect for the last big holiday of summer. Some folks came out despite the weather for a bunch of different reasons.
Renegade Paws Rescue holding pack walk with adoptable dogs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have heard about animal shelters across the Coastal Empire being at or above capacity. When that happens, local animal rescues take in those dogs but they are also getting stretched thin. Renegade Paws Rescue is still having a steady amount of dogs coming in. Right...
Fewer crowds seen on Tybee Island over Labor Day weekend
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Labor Day weekend usually means scarce parking and packed crowds on Tybee Island though some beachgoers are saying those things haven’t been as big of a problem this weekend. “You wouldn’t be able to walk normally. So I think the weather did put a...
Funeral arrangements set for SPD officer killed in crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police officer killed in an off-duty crash will be laid to rest this week. Savannah Police announced a funeral service for Officer Reginald Brannan will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at Jonesville Baptist Church in Savannah. Interment will happen at Hillcrest Abbey West on Dean Forest Road.
Busy travel weekend runs smoothly at Savannah/Hilton Head airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - AAA says it expected about a third of Americans to travel over Labor Day weekend, both on the ground and in the air. The Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport served 18 percent more travelers this Labor Day weekend than last year, and saw very few issues in the process.
Savannah City Council to discuss impact fees this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bringing impact fees to Savannah. That’s what City Council will be discussing at this week’s council meeting, along with listening to public feedback on the matter. Impact fees are a one-time fee charged to land developers to offset the costs of expanding resources to...
