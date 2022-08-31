Read full article on original website
CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing its most daunting challenge yet to keep the power on as a record-breaking heat wave grips the state. The call for rotating outages between the hours of 4-9 p.m. comes from the California Independent System Operator. It's meant to reduce strain on the state's power grid as California grapples with unprecedented heat.
Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens
CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
Downtown Sacramento shatters record-high temperature set in 1925
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The all-time hottest temperature in downtown Sacramento was shattered Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the area has reached 115 degrees so far. Today's high replaces the old record for Sacramento from July 17, 1925. According to ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods, the morning lows...
Extreme temperatures set to break records all across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — September in California has been off to a scorching start, and many more extremely hot days are likely this entire week. So far in September for Northern California, many triple-digit days have occurred and the worst of the heat wave is still to come this week.
California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update
CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
A look at the relationship between electric vehicles and the grid | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people are surprised to find out Flex Alerts — as we have seen in the state recently — include guidance on when you should charge electric vehicles. It raises the question: How can an already strained electrical grid support EV chargers as the...
How Flex Alerts really do make a difference
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
Monday Flex Alert extended: 'The highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far...'
CALIFORNIA, USA — Demand for power is expected to approach record levels as California calls for a sixth day of conservation. It's the latest call for a Flex Alert as California grapples with historic levels of heat, which are expected for the next several days along. The California Independent...
How the landscape of teaching has changed | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The California School Boards Association told ABC10 that the state needs roughly...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
'You get those feelings' | Knowing the signs of heat illness in extreme temperatures
STOCKTON, Calif. — As September temperatures break all-time records in Northern California, working or exercising in the heat can be downright dangerous. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 11,000 people have died in the U.S. from 1979 to 2018 from heat-related causes. "If you go out in the...
How California firefighters battle extreme heat on top of fires
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Under the searing heat of the sun in Jamestown, firefighter Paul Herman finally gets a break in the middle of a 24-hour shift. Herman has spent nine years as a firefighter for Cal Fire in Butte County and says the key to battling these conditions is staying hydrated.
Mill Fire destroys nearly 100 homes, buildings in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. As of a Saturday evening update from Cal Fire,...
17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate
MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
Residents in Foothills prepare for incoming heatwave
NEWCASTLE, Calif. — There's no escaping the heat in Northern California right now, even up in the Foothills. An excessive heat warning is in place until Tuesday and temperatures are expected to spike to 106 degrees in certain areas on Monday. "I'll be glad when it gets a little...
Mill Fire in Siskiyou County burns homes, causes injuries | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg...
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
Oak Park hosts 'First Friday' as heat bears down across the region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Friday of September ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend was a hot one across Northern California, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees. In Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, community members braved the heat to visit the community block party from 32nd and 36th Street...
