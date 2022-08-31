ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

List: What areas could be impacted by rotating outages from PG&E

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is facing its most daunting challenge yet to keep the power on as a record-breaking heat wave grips the state. The call for rotating outages between the hours of 4-9 p.m. comes from the California Independent System Operator. It's meant to reduce strain on the state's power grid as California grapples with unprecedented heat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday show the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Downtown Sacramento shatters record-high temperature set in 1925

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The all-time hottest temperature in downtown Sacramento was shattered Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the area has reached 115 degrees so far. Today's high replaces the old record for Sacramento from July 17, 1925. According to ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods, the morning lows...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
ABC10

California braces for another round of blackout chances, power conservation | Update

CALIFORNIA, USA — Update 11:15 p.m. California managed to get through one of the most intense parts of an unrelenting heat wave without rotating power outages Monday. Chances for the rotating outages were the highest they'd been since the heat wave started, and the state's power grid was tested by high demand. However, California has more scorching days ahead with flex alerts extended to Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

How Flex Alerts really do make a difference

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a heat wave far from over, state energy officials anticipate more Flex Alerts through the week ahead. Reducing energy use during a Flex Alert is voluntary, but experts say everyone doing their part is a proven way of avoiding power outages. Let’s start with your...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Hot Weather#Power Grid#Flex Alerts#Californians
ABC10

How the landscape of teaching has changed | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The country is facing a catastrophic teacher shortage. Nationally, there are more than 280,000 fewer public school teachers now than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The California School Boards Association told ABC10 that the state needs roughly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Sheriff: 2 dead in Siskiyou County Mill Fire | Evacuations, Maps, Updates

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
ABC10

17 states weigh adopting California's electric car mandate

MINNEAPOLIS — Seventeen states with vehicle emission standards tied to rules established in California face weighty decisions on whether to follow that state's strictest-in-the nation new rules that require all new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen powered by 2035. Under the Clean Air Act, states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Residents in Foothills prepare for incoming heatwave

NEWCASTLE, Calif. — There's no escaping the heat in Northern California right now, even up in the Foothills. An excessive heat warning is in place until Tuesday and temperatures are expected to spike to 106 degrees in certain areas on Monday. "I'll be glad when it gets a little...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy