Knoxville, TN

Where to park for UT football at Neyland Stadium

By Hope McAlee
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — One of the biggest hassles with any sports game is figuring out where to park. Here is a list of several options for parking at University of Tennessee football games.

The City of Knoxville and knoxparking.com provided a list of places to park on game day.

Parking Garages or Lots

Garage or Lot Address Cost Distance Estimated time walking
Blackstock Avenue Parking Lot 640 Blackstock Avenue $10 for Cars or $25 for RVs per day 1.5 Miles 30 Minutes
City County Building Garage 400 Main Street $20 1.1 Miles 19 Minutes
Civic Coliseum 500 Howard Baker Jr Blvd $10 for Cars of $40 for Bus 1.4 Miles 30 Minutes
Dwight Kessel Garage 900 State Street $15 1.2 Miles 25 Minutes
Fort Kid Lot 1050 World’s Fair Park D ive $20 0.7 Miles 15 Minutes
Langley Garage 407 Walnut St reet Free 1.1 Miles 23 Minutes
Locust Street Garage 540 Locust Street $20 1 Mile 20 Minutes
Main Street Garage 550 West Main Street $20 0.8 Miles 18 Minutes
Market Square Garage 406 Walnut Street Free 1.1 Miles 23 Minutes
Poplar Street Parking Lot 906 Poplar Street $40 0.7 Miles 14 Minutes
State Street Garage 500 State Street Free 1.2 Miles 26 Minutes
World’s Fair Park North Lower Lot 820 Grand Ave nue $10 1 Mile 20 Minutes
UT Gameday parking locations, prices, and distances

Estimated times for walking to Neyland Stadium were generated through Google Maps. Walking times will likely take longer as foot traffic before games will be much busier than normal foot traffic.

Neyland Stadium enters new era after first phase of renovations

For those who are looking for the best chance to find a space, the City Council Building Garage, the Dwight Kessel Garage or the Locus Street Garage may be the best options. They have 850, 964, and 649 parking spaces respectively, according to knoxparking.com .

Metered parking is also available for $25 on the street, according to the city. The city warns that Game Day rates begin at 7 a.m. for Saturday games. The following streets are listed:

  • Clinch Avenue, between 18th and 19th Streets
  • Lake Avenue, between Melrose Place to Volunteer Boulevard
  • Laurel Avenue. between 20th and 21st Streets
  • Locus Street, between Main Street and West Hill Avenue
  • White Avenue, between 13th and 22nd Streets
  • Worlds Fair Park Drive, between 11th Street and Clinch Avenue
  • 13th Street, between Cumberland and White Avenues
  • 14th Street, between Clinch and White Avenues
  • 16th Street, between Clinch and Cumberland Avenues
  • 18th Street, from Cumberland to White Avenues
  • 19th Street, from Clinch to White Avenues.

While the city says prices are subject to change, the prices listed are what was detailed on their website as of August 31.

