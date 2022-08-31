ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies

Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.
Ohio Congressional Candidate Removes Tweets Criticizing Pro-Cannabis GOP Incumbent, What Was The Issue?

An Ohio Democratic congressional candidate recently criticized pro-reform Republican incumbent over his scheduled participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place next September 13-14 In Chicago. Matt Kilboy (D), who also supports legalization, is running to unseat Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH). “If you elect me as your next...
