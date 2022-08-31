Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO