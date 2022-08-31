Read full article on original website
Getting High Legally In Wisconsin? Wild Theory Launches Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies
Wild Theory CBD Co., a family-owned CBD company in Madison, Wisconsin, launched its latest and most potent CBD product: Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies. When CBD products became legal in Wisconsin, it wasn't long before Tim and Becki O'Brien, co-owners of The Healthy Place, became disappointed with both the accessibility and quality of CBD products. CBD products that fell within a reasonable price range for those who needed them most were often low-quality. Those products with the highest efficacy rate had too high a price for those needy customers within their community could afford. To better help their customers find the health solutions needed, the O'Briens launched their own brand of all-natural hemp products: Wild Theory CBD Co. Their line includes powerful CBD oils, topicals, and gummies, including Strata Full Spectrum CBD + THC Gummies.
Ohio Congressional Candidate Removes Tweets Criticizing Pro-Cannabis GOP Incumbent, What Was The Issue?
An Ohio Democratic congressional candidate recently criticized pro-reform Republican incumbent over his scheduled participation at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will take place next September 13-14 In Chicago. Matt Kilboy (D), who also supports legalization, is running to unseat Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH). “If you elect me as your next...
GOP Senator Wants Marijuana Legalization On Ballot, Doctors Can't Discriminate Against Pot Users & More Cannabis Updates
GOP Minnesota Senator Wants To Put Rec Marijuana Legalization On Ballot. Former GOP state senator Scott Jensen and gubernatorial nominee said the state should decriminalize “trivial amounts” of marijuana and wipe out prior records of those arrested for it in the past, reported Marijuana Moment. In a recent...
