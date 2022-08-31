ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
Judge throws out Colorado clerk's recount challenge

DENVER (AP) — A judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit challenging a primary election recount lost by an indicted Colorado county clerk who alleged voting fraud in her failed bid to become the state's top election official. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters filed a lawsuit objecting to the...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load Tuesday afternoon could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen. As...
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH. SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE. WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657... The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Fire Weather. Watch for wind and low...
