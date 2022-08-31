Read full article on original website
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - An affidavit has revealed more details into the Texas Department of Public Safety’s arrest of a man accused of threatening a Windthorst school. Investigators were reportedly made aware of the threats on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. An affidavit states 32-year-old Kevin Resendiz allegedly made threats directed at a Windthorst school via a Facebook post.
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial. Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial...
Old Iowa Park Road, Beverly Drive railroad crossing to close for repairs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The railroad crossing at Old Iowa Park Road/Business 287 and Beverly Drive will be temporarily closed starting Thursday morning, according to the City of Wichita Falls. BNSF will be working on the tracks during the closure. City officials said the intersection will be blocked off...
Wichita Falls City Council approves water bill increase
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Oct. 1, Wichita Falls residents will see a rise in their water bill. City council members were initially presented with a 9% increase, but that has changed after discussions. Instead of hitting the citizens with a big increase, they have elected to divide it into two years and split the increase to about 5%.
Local teen opens dream business selling sneakers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - While most teenagers may have enjoyed their three-day weekend this labor day, one Wichita Falls teen chose not to take the day off. Hayden Saldana runs his own business selling sneakers in downtown Wichita Falls, Hayden’s Kickz, which he started three years ago, all because he wanted a nice pair of sneakers.
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
Community Garage Sale brings residents together for Labor Day Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One mans trash is another mans treasure, or so the saying goes, and Saturday the Harding Street community turned that saying into an event with the 12th annual Community Garage Sale. Every year this neighborhood sets up a giant garage sale, along food and music...
U.S. 287 elevated freeway construction starts Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pavement repairs on the U.S. 287 northbound elevated freeway in Wichita Falls will start on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT officials said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down starting at 8 a.m. Traffic...
9/11 artifact comes to Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base was the recipient of a New York artifact from the World Trade Center for future display in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Four New York Fire Department firefighters delivered Tuesday a 3,000 pound remnant of twisted steel from the...
Emergency services respond to wreck on U.S. 281 near Scotland
SCOTLAND, Texas (KAUZ) - Emergency services are working a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 281 near north of Scotland. Witnesses said a car rolled several times after it hit a truck from behind. No injuries have been reported at this time. Texas DPS said the scene is still active and an...
Organization raising money for new chapel at James V. Allred Unit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -A non-profit organization is working towards building a chapel at the James V. Allred Unit and is looking to get closer to their fundraising goal during Texoma Gives. They currently hold services in small rooms but say they need to grow because of the number of...
A weak cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 97 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
Wichita Falls City Council approves 2023 budget
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Oct. 1, Wichita Falls residents will see a decrease in property taxes while seeing an increase on their water bill. City council members approved the 2023 budget Tuesday morning in what they called their smoothest process yet. They say that not because this was easy by any means, but because they gave staff, city council and the public extra time to weigh in on the proposals before having to vote on them.
Wichita County approves 2023 budget, tax rate
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 budget and tax rate on Tuesday. Commissioners debated for a short time before ultimately approving the new tax rate at .5604 cents instead of the originally proposed rate of .5754 cents. If the original rate was passed, that would be an almost four-cent increase. Instead, they talked it over and decided on an increase just under two cents.
Thunderstorms
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hit and miss storms will be with us into the evening hours. However, these will diminish later this evening as the sun sets. Temperatures will fall into the 60s to lower 70s by morning. Monday still shows a small chance for a few showers, but the rest of the week looks mainly dry. Highs this week will mainly be in the middle 90s.
People taking advantage of Labor Day Sales amid inflation
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Labor Day means sales, and despite the continuing inflation rise, shoppers were out to take advantage of the holiday savings. “Definitely the sales,” Dallas Fristoe, Labor Day shopper said. “Because you’re finding 30% off sometimes 70% off depending on what store it is, what outlet.”
Local student chosen to represent National Down Syndrome Society
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A student from Cunningham Elementary got a nice surprise this week, after he was chosen to represent the National Down Syndrome Society for the NYC Buddy Walk. He was chosen from over 2,500 entries to be part of a one-hour video which will play on...
Midwestern State football falls in season opener
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State fell to Colorado State-Pueblo in the home opener Saturday night.
WFAFB celebrates 40-year anniversary
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Forty years. That’s the milestone the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank celebrated on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Since 1982, the food bank has united communities to fight hunger with food, education and advocacy. Their help has provided meals to those struggling with food insecurity.
