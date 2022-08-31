WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Oct. 1, Wichita Falls residents will see a decrease in property taxes while seeing an increase on their water bill. City council members approved the 2023 budget Tuesday morning in what they called their smoothest process yet. They say that not because this was easy by any means, but because they gave staff, city council and the public extra time to weigh in on the proposals before having to vote on them.

