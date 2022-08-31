Read full article on original website
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
Pakistan breaches lake to help save city from flooding as death toll climbs to 1,300
Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan have breached the country’s largest freshwater lake, displacing around 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from flood water.Engineers cut into an embankment of Lake Manchar to release rising waters in the hopes of protecting about half a million people who live in the city of Sehwan and the town of Bhan Saeedabad. Although it aims to save more heavily populated areas, villages that are home to 100,000 people are in the path of diverted waters. Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the...
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
Baltic crash: Latvia searches for mystery Cessna plane
Wreckage and oil have been found where a private Cessna plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia's coast after a mysterious flight from southern Spain. The Cessna, registered in Vienna, had been due to land in Cologne, Germany, but instead headed out into the Baltic. German businessman Peter Griesemann...
BBC
Irish help sought to solve 2006 Scottish beach remains mystery
The Irish public is being urged to help solve the mystery of a woman's identity after human remains were found on a Scottish beach 16 years ago. The discovery was made at Port Logan beach on the south-west Scotland shoreline on 22 November 2006. Glasgow Caledonian University's (GCU) Scottish Cold...
BBC
Keith Davis: He was protecting the oceans - then he disappeared
Keith Davis disappeared at sea thousands of miles from home. His body has never been found. Now the mystery of his death has shone a light on a maritime world that is largely hidden from view, writes Rachel Monroe. At my local grocery store in Texas, I can buy a...
BBC
Possible Mull Viking boat burials to be investigated
Archaeologists are preparing to investigate two possible Viking boat burial sites on the Isle of Mull. Two elongated mounds on the Hebridean island are to be evaluated as part of a series of digs later this month. Boat burials involved high-ranking Vikings being interred with a ship, and in Scotland...
BBC
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
BBC
Nice attack: Trial for Bastille Day massacre which killed 86 begins
Eight suspects have gone on trial in Paris for links to a deadly lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in 2016 which killed 86 people. The suspects - who face between five years and life imprisonment - are accused of helping the attacker get weapons, and of logistical support.
BBC
Holiday Inn hit by cyber attack
Holiday Inn owner, Intercontinental Hotels Group, has confirmed the company has been hit by a cyber attack. IHG, which has some of the world's largest hotel chains, issued a statement saying it was investigating "unauthorised access" to a number of its technology systems. The UK-based company, which manages the Holiday...
BBC
Kerala: Girl’s death highlights India’s 'stray dogs menace'
The death of a 12-year-old girl after being bitten by a stray dog has sparked outrage in the Indian state of Kerala. Abhirami, who was bitten in August, died on Monday in hospital. This is the 21st rabies death in Kerala this year. She had received three doses of the...
BBC
Canada stabbings: Suspect may have been sighted - police
Trudeau says he wants families to grieve without fear. A Canadian federal housing announcement for indigenous communities in Vancouver began on a sombre note on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the announcement, members of the Squamish First Nation performed a prayer song for the victims of the Saskatchewan attacks. “We want...
