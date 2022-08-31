Authorities in flood-hit Pakistan have breached the country’s largest freshwater lake, displacing around 100,000 people from their homes but saving more densely populated areas from flood water.Engineers cut into an embankment of Lake Manchar to release rising waters in the hopes of protecting about half a million people who live in the city of Sehwan and the town of Bhan Saeedabad. Although it aims to save more heavily populated areas, villages that are home to 100,000 people are in the path of diverted waters. Manchar Lake, which is used for water storage, had already reached dangerous levels and the...

