Bitcoin Struggles To Claim $20,000 Mark Amid Bear Market
Bitcoin shows no reversal, and many altcoins are still in the red zone. The market condition can be traced to several factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates. A few weeks back, the crypto markets dropped even further after the announcement of the interest rate hike.
Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market. Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent...
Ethereum Classic Outperforms Others In 24 Hours With 19% Gains
Crypto assets’ prices have recorded more volatility in recent times. There have been some spikes and pullbacks in the price of many. For instance, the beginning of this week saw Bitcoin moving farther from its $20K mark. Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark on September 2, closing...
IS METACRYP (MTCR) AND ITS 9% REFERRAL BONUS A BETTER OPTION THAN POPULAR CRYPTOCURRENCIES LIKE APECOIN (APE)?
In the thirteen-year history of cryptocurrency, there have been five contractions. The first ever collapse occurred in 2011, when Bitcoin was still in its initial stages. The value of one Bitcoin was 32 dollars before it plummeted to just 0.01. It took twenty months before Bitcoin’s value rebounded. Likewise,...
Get Into These Potentially Profitable Tokens Solana and Feed3 During The Bear Market
The crypto market has been sending some mixed signals. These have made token holders and traders ask themselves if the bottoms are over. This is difficult to conclude since we recently started to see a bounce. Bitcoin has moved to $23,000 and has since been hovering around; other tokens have followed this upward rally. Doubling down on your portfolio is still a very good investment strategy.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Produces A Godlike Candle, How Far Can It Go?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) produced a godlike candle as the market’s sentiments changed to bullish against tether (USDT). The crypto market has become promising as most altcoins appear bullish, coming out of their shells with the like of Ethereum Classic producing double gains ahead of the “Ethereum Merge” sentiment pulling altcoins higher. (Data from Binance)
Searching For The Best Cryptocurrencies To Increase Your ROI? Look No Further Than Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, And Ethereum
The cryptocurrency space is ever evolving with new features bound to interest diverse persons. To cater to various people and their needs, there are a lot of crypto tokens in existence. This, however, makes it difficult to decide which token to add to your wallet. Also, many have been searching...
Uniglo (GLO) Paladin Audit Is A Proof Of Security Which Outmatch Big Cryptos Like ChainLink (LINK) And Polygon (MATIC)
In the past weeks, Uniglo has been one of the most reliable and secure cryptocurrency projects, thanks partly to their Paladin audit. The newest protocol’s most recent audit, conducted by security firm Paladin, found no significant security vulnerabilities. This contrasts with other major exchanges like ChainLink and Polygon, which have been the target of major hacks in the past years.
Bitcoin Struggles To Cement Its $20K Price Mark While Chainlink Outperforms
The crypto market hasn’t been propitious since the Fed’s interest rate hikes. As the fight against inflation becomes more aggressive, the financial markets bleed. Many coins are trading in the reds instead of recovering as investors expected. Bitcoin and other altcoins have lost their last week’s gains and...
Bitcoin Whales Sold August Rally, Will BTC Price Trend Lower?
Bitcoin is trending sideways into the long U.S. weekend with the price of BTC compressing around $19,500 and $20,500. The support around the lower zone of this range might be tested as the number one cryptocurrency struggles to preserve its current levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades...
Analysis of Unique Characteristics of HUH VS Binance Coin
HUH is a unique project that leverages blockchain technology to create an interconnected metaverse for its users. The HUH interconnected metaverse will allow users to create quality content and monetize it. HUH is a great innovation that can be seen as a social media network where users or influencers can...
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
The Bitcoin price has been stuck below $20,000 as Ethereum and other altcoins take over the price action and push the sector upwards. Ethereum just deployed the “Bellatrix” upgrade, the final step before “The Merge”, and the price of Ethereum is blazing through local resistance. At...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Web3 Market Innovators, Could GryffinDAO Be Taking DAO To An Unnoticed & Undervalued Market?
Despite the recent downturn in the crypto market, DAOs have been performing relatively better. Especially certain DAO protocols and platforms like DAOmaker and BitDAO. BitDAO in particular has seen more of its community constantly voting during recent proposals. These signs could potentially be handwriting on the wall that DAO would play an important role in the recovery of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently down, but with Ethereum’s upcoming merger event, there is a chance that Ethereum might bounce strongly in price. DAO tokens however cannot be overlooked at this point. One very solid example of DAOs with solid potential is GryffinDAO, a decentralized protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain.
Cradles’ New SIN System Allows You To Earn By Staking Into NFTs Of Elite Players
The play-to-earn (P2E) industry had been enjoying a boom, rising to prominence amid a hype-fueled crypto bull market. It has benefitted from the success of the gaming industry, which has managed to remain recession-proof even through the worst of economic crises. This industry continued to pull in billions of dollars when companies in other sectors were going bankrupt by the day, and this ability to bring in a steady stream of money seemed to have spilled over into the P2E space.
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
Crypto Market Setting Up For “Squeeze Of Historic Proportions”, Will BTC Price Get In The Way?
Bitcoin is showing weakness as BTC price trades in a tight range, the number one crypto by market cap saw a small uptick in volatility during today’s trading session. However, the price action was smothered by poor performance in traditional equities. At the time of writing, BTC price trades...
Bitcoin Diamond Hands: Long-Term Holder Supply Surges Up To Near ATH
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has surged up recently to near all-time high values as these “diamond hands” add to their holdings. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Jumps Up By 250k BTC After The Recent Low. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current total...
TA: Bitcoin Price Stuck In Range, Why BTC Is Still At Major Risk of Breakdown
Bitcoin is struggling to settle above $20,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $19,500 support zone. Bitcoin is stuck near the $20,000 zone and trading below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the...
Revolutux (RVLT) and Cardano (ADA): Two Proof-Of-Stake Blockchain-Based Cryptocurrency You Should Add To Your Cryptocurrency List
Crypto innovators have significantly improved the function of their projects by offering more utilities to their users. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was the first step in this evolution. Bitcoin (BTC) is a blockchain-based platform created to offer a decentralized financial system for all transactions. Sadly, though, it was plagued with...
