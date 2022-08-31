Read full article on original website
Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin on September 28
– A float trip on a north Missouri stream brings a chance to see wildlife and scenery along a waterway that courses through farm country with prairie origins. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free guided float trip on the Grand River near Gallatin from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company announces employee service awards
The Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company has announced service awards for employees. Duane Helmandollar of Trenton has 40 years of service. Those with 10 years of service are Jaron Rhea of Princeton, Frank Pagliai of Chillicothe, and Charles Jones of Trenton. Those with five years of service are Sev Barron of Chula, Jordin Curtis of Trenton, and James Dannatt of Trenton.
Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach
Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.
Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory
A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success
Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)
Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
Grundy County Commission vote to place measure on April 2023 ballot establishing an “Ambulance District”
The Grundy County Commission on September 6th voted to place a measure on the April ballot that would establish an ambulance district for the county. The commission also discussed Grundy County Ambulance pay with Ambulance Director Sarah Porter, some ambulance employees, and community members. County Clerk Betty Spickard said the...
Obituary & Services: Deanna Lea Mohr
Deanna Lea Mohr, age 59, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Deanna was born the daughter of Charles and Mary Lou (Barnes) Summers on June 2, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1981 graduate of Hale High School. On May 22, 1982, she was united in marriage to Mike Mohr in Chillicothe, Missouri. Deanna had many hobbies. She loved painting rocks, mushroom hunting, traveling, crafting, sewing, taking photos, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of her animals. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, made her heart full.
Funeral Services: Don Weaver
Don Weaver, age 83 of Gallatin passed away Sunday night, September 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at...
Audio: Savannah, Missouri powerlifter nominated for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
An athlete from the St. Joseph area could be heading to Germany next year for an international Special Olympics event. The surprise announcement was made Thursday night at the Western State University football game:. Twenty-five-year-old Charlie Phillips of Savannah, Missouri has been nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and USA...
Obituary & Services: Jeanne Faye Weller
Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin. On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.
Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin
Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron
A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
Motorcyclist from Brookfield injured in crash north of Browning; arrested for driving while license revoked
A motorcyclist from Brookfield was injured, then arrested Monday night, following an accident six miles north of Browning. Thirty-four-year-old Lucas Adams received moderate injuries when the motorcycle he was operating ran off Highway 5 and struck a ditch. Adams was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.
Trenton man arrested on warrant for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on September 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-seven-year-old Cody James Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stopping by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. Another original charge was a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
10 year old girl injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph girl sustained what the Highway Patrol called moderate injuries as the result of a sport utility vehicle hitting a deer and a tree in Gentry County on Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took the 10-year-old passenger to Urgent Care Express of Saint Joseph. No injuries...
