Jamesport, MO

kttn.com

Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company announces employee service awards

The Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company has announced service awards for employees. Duane Helmandollar of Trenton has 40 years of service. Those with 10 years of service are Jaron Rhea of Princeton, Frank Pagliai of Chillicothe, and Charles Jones of Trenton. Those with five years of service are Sev Barron of Chula, Jordin Curtis of Trenton, and James Dannatt of Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Shirley Darlene Roach

Shirley Darlene Roach, age 78 of Gallatin passed away Wednesday morning, August 31st, 2022, at her home in Gallatin. Shirley was born on August 3rd, 1944, the daughter of George Wesley and Margery (Stevens) Seams. She grew up in Seymour and was a 1962 graduate of Seymour High School. She was a proud member of the Seymour High School marching band. Shirley played clarinet in the band. She was a 1964 graduate of Centerville Community College in Centerville, IA. She then attended Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. She received her teaching degree at Pensacola College in Pensacola, Florida, and taught there as an elementary school teacher.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Portion of Grundy County to be under a boil water advisory

A portion of southwest Grundy County will be under a precautionary boil water advisory after water service is restored. The affected area has boundaries of Route WW on the north, the Thompson River. on the east, the Livingston County line is the southern boundary, and the Daviess County line is...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

2022 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend Reunion considered a success

Big crowds were in attendance at many of the events held over the weekend as Trenton High School Alumni gathered for their annual Alumni Weekend Reunion. Steve Maxey, Secretary of the Foundation Trust for Trenton High School/THS Association reports bigger crowds than in most years were in Trenton from the Friday night Mixer, Saturday Open House, 2nd Annual Car Show, and Sunday Brunch. In addition, classes have reported wonderful attendance for class reunions held over the weekend.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lynda Sue Johnson (Susie)

Lynda Sue Johnson (fondly known as Susie), 74, Trenton, MO entered the heavenly realm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at a Trenton, MO nursing home. She was born April 7, 1948, in Jameson, Missouri the daughter of Thomas and Verna (Cox) McNeely. In 1966, she married Roy Lee Hancock and to...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Deanna Lea Mohr

Deanna Lea Mohr, age 59, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence. Deanna was born the daughter of Charles and Mary Lou (Barnes) Summers on June 2, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1981 graduate of Hale High School. On May 22, 1982, she was united in marriage to Mike Mohr in Chillicothe, Missouri. Deanna had many hobbies. She loved painting rocks, mushroom hunting, traveling, crafting, sewing, taking photos, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of her animals. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, made her heart full.
HALE, MO
kttn.com

Funeral Services: Don Weaver

Don Weaver, age 83 of Gallatin passed away Sunday night, September 4th, 2022, at Liberty Hospital in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness or the Gallatin United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at...
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Jeanne Faye Weller

Jeanne Faye Weller, 75, Ridgeway, MO passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. She was born December 17, 1946, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Gilbert and Vesta (Lobba) Champlin. On April 18, 1970, she married Jim Weller in Ridgeway, MO. He survives of the home.
RIDGEWAY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Lewis Leon Griffin

Lewis L. Griffin, 89, a resident of Spickard, Missouri died at 5:52 A.M., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Pearls II Eden for Elders, Princeton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Spickard Christian Church. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery, North of Trenton, Missouri. Family visitation will be held Tuesday from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Open visitation will be Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. Memorials can be made to Laredo Lions Club or Spickard Christian Church and may be left with the funeral home.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Teenager from Salina, Kansas injured in rollover crash south of Cameron

A teenager from Salina, Kansas was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning, three miles south of Cameron. The 14-year-old boy was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Lori Mobley of Salina, Kansas, who wasn’t reported hurt. The teenager received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.
SALINA, KS
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on warrant for probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on September 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-seven-year-old Cody James Burchett’s original charges included the felonies of resisting arrest, detention or stopping by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person, and driving while revoked or suspended. Another original charge was a misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Texas woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Texas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the transit van overturning one mile south of Winston Tuesday morning, September 6th. Emergency medical services transported 44-year-old Monica Solis Estrada of Laredo, Texas to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The van traveled north on Interstate 35...
LAREDO, TX
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday

An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

SUV stopped going 96 mph on Highway 36, driver and passenger arrested

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a man was arrested on September 1st after a sports utility vehicle was checked speeding. A deputy near Mooresville radioed that the SUV was going east on Highway 36 at 96 miles per hour in a 65 zone. Another deputy responded to Highway 36 and reportedly checked the vehicle going 100 miles per hour just outside of Chillicothe.
KANSAS CITY, KS

