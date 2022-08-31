ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

WJAC TV

PSP: New Paris woman charged after overdosing on heroin while caring for 4-year-old child

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a New Paris woman is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old child in the next room. According to the criminal complaint, state police, as well as EMS and the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to an apartment on Bedford Street, on Aug. 24, for a reported drug overdose where Harleigh Knisley, 23, was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
NEW PARIS, PA
WJAC TV

Police: 15-year-old behind wheel when car crashed into trees

WESTMONT, Pa. (WJAC) — Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Cambria County. It happened on Shelburne Place near Goucher Street in Westmont around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. West Hills Police said the passenger of the SUV let the 15-year-old drive. They were...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PA Health and Human services hotline

JOHNSTOWN, PA — Concerns over health, unemployment and inflation continue as we head into the fall. Officials are reminding those struggling about a national hotline that can help. The number is 211, and you can get connected here locally with trained care navigators available 24/7. Karen Struble Myers is...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Tubapalooza brings attention to local water levels

Tubapalooza is back again for another day of fun in the water but that isn't the case for everyone. A year of droughts and unfavorable weather has impacted the water levels of local lakes and rivers which in turn makes certain recreational activities in the water impossible. “Today is Tubapalooza,"...
JOHNSTOWN, PA

