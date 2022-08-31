Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
$1K worth of fencing stolen from 9/11 memorial garden in Somerset Co., PSP says
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Somerset County are investigating the theft of approximately $1,000 worth of fencing that had been delivered to the Remember Me Rose Garden in Stoystown. Police say sometime between the evenings of Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3, an unknown individual(s)...
WJAC TV
PSP: New Paris woman charged after overdosing on heroin while caring for 4-year-old child
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police say a New Paris woman is facing charges after overdosing on heroin with a four-year-old child in the next room. According to the criminal complaint, state police, as well as EMS and the Claysburg Volunteer Fire Company, were dispatched to an apartment on Bedford Street, on Aug. 24, for a reported drug overdose where Harleigh Knisley, 23, was being loaded into an ambulance on a stretcher.
WJAC TV
Police: 15-year-old behind wheel when car crashed into trees
WESTMONT, Pa. (WJAC) — Police said a 15-year-old was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in Cambria County. It happened on Shelburne Place near Goucher Street in Westmont around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. West Hills Police said the passenger of the SUV let the 15-year-old drive. They were...
WJAC TV
AG's office to take over some Bedford County cases due to DA's staffing shortage
The Bedford County District Attorney’s Office is dealing with more turmoil. District Attorney Lesley Childers-Potts confirms she is now the lone prosecutor on staff, with the two assistant district attorney positions now vacant. Last week, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office agreed to take on cases to help them out,...
WJAC TV
PA Health and Human services hotline
JOHNSTOWN, PA — Concerns over health, unemployment and inflation continue as we head into the fall. Officials are reminding those struggling about a national hotline that can help. The number is 211, and you can get connected here locally with trained care navigators available 24/7. Karen Struble Myers is...
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
WJAC TV
'Opportune time:' UPMC Altoona hosting job fair Wednesday, working to help staffing crisis
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Last fall and winter, UPMC Altoona nurses and other healthcare workers voiced their frustrations on their critical need for more staff. Now about a year later -- that staffing crisis still exists -- with hospital administrations still working to find a solution. "If we...
WJAC TV
Tubapalooza brings attention to local water levels
Tubapalooza is back again for another day of fun in the water but that isn't the case for everyone. A year of droughts and unfavorable weather has impacted the water levels of local lakes and rivers which in turn makes certain recreational activities in the water impossible. “Today is Tubapalooza,"...
