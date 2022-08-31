Andy Ruiz could not have been prouder when he stepped on the scale for his latest assignment. The former unified heavyweight titlist has come to grips with industry-wide criticism of his physique, as he will never be confused for a bodybuilder. His announced of 268 ¾ pounds for his upcoming WBC heavyweight semifinal eliminator with Luis Ortiz was understandably met with mixed reaction. There were those who prefer he come in around the 250-pound mark. Others drew parallels to his weighing 268 for an historic knockout win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a piece of the heavyweight crown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO