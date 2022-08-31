Read full article on original website
Andy Ruiz Drops Luis Ortiz Three Times, Wins Unanimous Decision
Andy Ruiz nearly let another one slip away. A trio of knockdowns was the difference on the scorecards, as the Imperial, California native managed a twelve-round, unanimous decision over Miami’s Luis Ortiz. Judges Zachary Young (114-111). Eddie Hernandez (114-111) and Fernando Villareal (113-112) scored in favor of Ruiz, who floored Ortiz twice in round two and again in round seven to prevail in their WBC heavyweight title semifinal eliminator Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records
Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Haney: Pernell Whitaker Was Undisputed And Defended His Belts, I Want to Do The Same
Becoming undisputed lightweight champion was always among the goals set out by Devin Haney. Merely winning all the titles was never the end game, though. Las Vegas’ Haney is set for his sixth overall defense of the WBC title and first as the true lightweight king, as he faces Sydney’s George Kambosos Jr. The rematch takes place October 16 on ESPN from Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, barely four months after the unbeaten American traveled Down Under to become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era and—at age 23—the youngest at any weight to accomplish the feat.
Hearn Responds To Wilder About Joshua Deal: ‘On What Planet Would You Not Even Ask What That Offer Is?’
Eddie Hearn says he was genuinely befuddled by Deontay Wilder’s latest comments directed at him. The British promoter revealed a few weeks ago that he had reached out to Wilder’s longtime handler, Shelly Finkel, about a lucrative fight deal that he had for Wilder to face Anthony Joshua. Hearn, however, said he never heard back from Finkel.
Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict
Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
Ruiz: God Made Me A Champ At This Weight, No Point In Changing Just To Look A Certain Way
Andy Ruiz could not have been prouder when he stepped on the scale for his latest assignment. The former unified heavyweight titlist has come to grips with industry-wide criticism of his physique, as he will never be confused for a bodybuilder. His announced of 268 ¾ pounds for his upcoming WBC heavyweight semifinal eliminator with Luis Ortiz was understandably met with mixed reaction. There were those who prefer he come in around the 250-pound mark. Others drew parallels to his weighing 268 for an historic knockout win over Anthony Joshua in June 2019 to become the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a piece of the heavyweight crown.
Cruz: We Want The Rematch With Gervonta Davis, That's What These Fans Want
Isaac Cruz saw his stock soar even in defeat the last time he played this location. The compact lightweight contender came up short in a twelve-round, unanimous decision in favor of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December 5 at the Los Angeles venue formerly known as Staples Center. Davis had a ringside seat for Sunday’s Fox Sports Pay-Per-View at the site now known as Crypto.com Arena, which saw Mexico City’s Cruz blast out countryman Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds in the evening’s co-feature, playing to raucous applause.
Joey Spencer Goes Ten Rounds For First Time, Outpoints Kevin Salgado
Joey Spencer went deeper than ever before to secure his latest win. It came with mixed reviews, the 22-year-old prospect turned away a stiff challenge from Kevin Salgado. Judges Pam Hayashida (100-90), Sergio Caiz (99-91) and David Solivan (99-91) all scored in favor Spencer in a Fox-televised battle of unbeaten junior middleweights Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Fight Doesn't Happen, Then We'll Go and Offer Joshua The Fight
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is applying a lot of pressure on Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA titles, to face him sooner than later. Fury wants to return at the end of the year - but Usyk wants to take a few months off and stage that fight in early 2023. The Ukrainian boxer wants to heal up his body and spend some time with his family.
Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Andy Ruiz finished with a 67-56 edge in power landed on his way to the unanimous decision win. Luis Ortiz landed a fight high 12 punches in the last round as he didn't quit despite getting knocked down 3 times. Los Angeles - In a high stakes heavyweight fight, former...
Andre Ward Views First Sergey Kovalev Win As His "Proudest" Moment
In the eyes of many, Andre Ward was too skilled, too determined, and quite simply, too good, to hang up his gloves at the age of 33. Yet, as Ward stood at the summit of boxing’s mountain top, he quickly vanished into a cloud of retirement smoke. Still, even...
Ra'eese Aleem Drops, Outclasses Mike Plania In Ten-Round Shutout, Demands Title Shot Next
Ra’eese Aleem is a problem for any junior featherweight in the world today. That was the emphatic message delivered in a lopsided decision win over Mike Plania. Judges Rudy Barragan (100-89), Pat Russell (100-89) and Esther Lopez (100-89) all scored every round in favor of Aleem in their FS1 televised bout Sunday evening at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Sivenathi Nontshinga Edges Hector Flores, Claims IBF 108-Pound Title In Fight Of The Year Contender
Sivenathi Nontshinga rode an early knockdown and a late momentum shift all the way to the finish line to come up huge on the road in a Fight of the Year contender. A terrific twelve-round shootout saw South Africa’s Nontshinga outlast Hector Flores in claiming a split decision and the vacant IBF junior flyweight title as part of a DAZN quadrupleheader. Judge Fabricio Lopez (115-112) awarded the non-stop action in favor of Flores, overruled by judges Pasquale Procipio (116-111) and Deon Dwarte (114-113) in favor of Nontshinga in their sensational slugfest Saturday evening at Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Luis Ortiz: Everyone Who Said That I'm Old - I Gave You a War!
Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz Jr. scored three knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in their WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator that headlined a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Sunday night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Liam Paro vs. Brock Jarvis Heads To South Bank Piazza in Brisbane, October 15
Liam Paro and Brock Jarvis will clash for the WBO Global Super-Lightweight Title at the South Bank Piazza in Brisbane on Saturday October 15, live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN, as Matchroom break new ground with their first show in Australia. Paro (22-0 13 KOs) is ranked No.1 with the...
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
Peter Fury Warns Shields: Savannah Marshall is Hardest Female Puncher in History
Peter Fury, head trainer of WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall, has warned that his boxer is easily the most dangerous puncher in women's boxing. Marshall will collide with IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields in an undisputed showdown on September 10 at the O2 Arena in London. The British fighter...
