California’s unrelenting heat wave is broiling the region and straining the power grid, with rolling blackouts possible Tuesday. The California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit that oversees most of the state’s power grid, issued an emergency energy alert Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert urges residents to use less electricity to prevent rotating power outages. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District also sent out the same notification to customers Tuesday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO