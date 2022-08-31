Read full article on original website
Here’s what you should do if you lose power during the California heat wave
California’s unrelenting heat wave is broiling the region and straining the power grid, with rolling blackouts possible Tuesday. The California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit that oversees most of the state’s power grid, issued an emergency energy alert Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The alert urges residents to use less electricity to prevent rotating power outages. The Sacramento Municipal Utility District also sent out the same notification to customers Tuesday.
