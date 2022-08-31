Human intrusions into undisturbed wildlife areas greatly contribute to the emergence of infectious diseases. To minimize the impacts of novel emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) on human health, a comprehensive understanding of the microbial species that reside within wildlife species is required. The Gulf of California (GoC) is an example of an undisturbed ecosystem. However, in recent decades, anthropogenic activities within the GoC have increased. Zalophus californianus has been proposed as the main sentinel species in the GoC; hence, an assessment of sea lion bacterial microbiota may reveal hidden risks for human health. We evaluated the presence of potential human pathogenic bacterial species from the gastrointestinal (GI) tracts of wild sea lions through a metabarcoding approach. To comprehensively evaluate this bacterial consortium, we considered the genetic information of six hypervariable regions of 16S rRNA. Potential human pathogenic bacteria were identified down to the species level by integrating the RDP and Pplacer classifier outputs. The combined genetic information from all analyzed regions suggests the presence of at least 44 human pathogenic bacterial species, including Shigella dysenteriae and Bacillus anthracis. Therefore, the risks of EIDs from this area should be not underestimated.

