ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Detroit

Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital

(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Californians
TheStreet

Huge California Brush Fire Grows

A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
CASTAIC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Sacramento

California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants

SACRAMENTO — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday.But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons and jails, though supporters contest the cost estimates and say it could actually save money.The most populous state would be the latest to restrict segregated confinement in prisons and jails, following in the footsteps of other states including Colorado and New York. A Yale Law School study last week estimated that at least 41,000 prisoners...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nature.com

Detection of human pathogenic bacteria in rectal DNA samples from Zalophus californianus in the Gulf of California, Mexico

Human intrusions into undisturbed wildlife areas greatly contribute to the emergence of infectious diseases. To minimize the impacts of novel emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) on human health, a comprehensive understanding of the microbial species that reside within wildlife species is required. The Gulf of California (GoC) is an example of an undisturbed ecosystem. However, in recent decades, anthropogenic activities within the GoC have increased. Zalophus californianus has been proposed as the main sentinel species in the GoC; hence, an assessment of sea lion bacterial microbiota may reveal hidden risks for human health. We evaluated the presence of potential human pathogenic bacterial species from the gastrointestinal (GI) tracts of wild sea lions through a metabarcoding approach. To comprehensively evaluate this bacterial consortium, we considered the genetic information of six hypervariable regions of 16S rRNA. Potential human pathogenic bacteria were identified down to the species level by integrating the RDP and Pplacer classifier outputs. The combined genetic information from all analyzed regions suggests the presence of at least 44 human pathogenic bacterial species, including Shigella dysenteriae and Bacillus anthracis. Therefore, the risks of EIDs from this area should be not underestimated.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

California governor declares heat wave state of emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave as he urged residents to curb power use.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy