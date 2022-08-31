Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer
Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
California government to give an extra $1,500 bonus to these workers
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that gives approximately 70,000 California workers a retention bonus of up to $1,500. Newsom approved the legislation in a $1.1 billion deal with state legislators. The goal is to improve the state’s ability to stabilize and retain a workforce of critical employees.
Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading
The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
Feds: Nurse removes vials, syringes of hydromorphone at Detroit hospital
(CBS DETROIT) - A nurse has pleaded guilty after federal officials say she tampered with vials and syringes of liquid painkillers at a Detroit hospital where she worked.Federal officials say between March 2020 and August 2020, Mary Cheatham, 42, of Ypsilanti, worked in a critical care unit at the hospital when she allegedly removed vials and syringes of injectable hydromorphone and then "replaced the saline-filled vials and syringes into the unit's medication dispensing machines.""Patients entering a hospital must have confidence they will receive the treatment they are promised," United States Attorney Ison, stated. "Cheatham violated that trust and potentially exposed...
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
‘It took everything’: the disease that can be contracted by breathing California’s air
Valley fever, derived from a fungus that lives in the US south-west’s soil, is on the rise as climate crisis dries out the landscape
California is the first state to make electric cars mandatory. Now it’s telling owners not to charge them
California asks EV owners to limit charging amid heat wave. California approved a plan last week to end the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, making it the first state to try to switch exclusively to electric and other zero-emission vehicles. But now state officials are telling drivers not...
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in dishware, hair coloring, plastics, and pesticides: study
Pregnant women in the U.S. are being exposed to chemicals like melamine, cyanuric acid, and aromatic amines that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to researchers at UC San Francisco and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Melamine and cyanuric acid were found in...
A 93-year-old California assisted living resident died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of juice
One woman died and two others were hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at their California assisted living facility on Sunday night, officials said.
California may require fast food chains to pay their workers more. McDonald’s says it ‘hurts everyone’￼￼
McDonald’s head of U.S. operations Joe Erlinger called the legislation “lopsided” and “hypocritical.”
Newsom Redirects California Heat Wave Issue by Pointing to Texas Coal Usage
The Democratic governor of the country's most populous state responded to criticism that California's green energy was reducing electric capacity.
California may be 1st to ban solo confinement for immigrants
SACRAMENTO — California would be the first U.S. state to ban solitary confinement in private civil detention centers used for immigrants who are under threat of deportation, under a bill that advanced Tuesday.But the measure carries a huge projected price tag by also including the state's prisons and jails, though supporters contest the cost estimates and say it could actually save money.The most populous state would be the latest to restrict segregated confinement in prisons and jails, following in the footsteps of other states including Colorado and New York. A Yale Law School study last week estimated that at least 41,000 prisoners...
TODAY.com
New study finds ‘widespread exposure’ to cancer-causing chemicals during pregnancy
Pregnant people are unknowingly being exposed to harmful chemicals that can increase the risk of cancer and harm child development, according to a new study by a team of researchers at University of California, San Francisco, and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The team measured 45 harmful chemicals...
Nature.com
Detection of human pathogenic bacteria in rectal DNA samples from Zalophus californianus in the Gulf of California, Mexico
Human intrusions into undisturbed wildlife areas greatly contribute to the emergence of infectious diseases. To minimize the impacts of novel emerging infectious diseases (EIDs) on human health, a comprehensive understanding of the microbial species that reside within wildlife species is required. The Gulf of California (GoC) is an example of an undisturbed ecosystem. However, in recent decades, anthropogenic activities within the GoC have increased. Zalophus californianus has been proposed as the main sentinel species in the GoC; hence, an assessment of sea lion bacterial microbiota may reveal hidden risks for human health. We evaluated the presence of potential human pathogenic bacterial species from the gastrointestinal (GI) tracts of wild sea lions through a metabarcoding approach. To comprehensively evaluate this bacterial consortium, we considered the genetic information of six hypervariable regions of 16S rRNA. Potential human pathogenic bacteria were identified down to the species level by integrating the RDP and Pplacer classifier outputs. The combined genetic information from all analyzed regions suggests the presence of at least 44 human pathogenic bacterial species, including Shigella dysenteriae and Bacillus anthracis. Therefore, the risks of EIDs from this area should be not underestimated.
California governor declares heat wave state of emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity Wednesday as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. The call for conservation between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. came as excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and up into the Central Valley, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week and get hotter over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator said in issuing the “Flex Alert” that high temperatures were pushing up energy demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and tightening available power supplies. More of the alerts are possible through the Labor Day weekend. Gov. Gavin Newsom emphasized the role climate change was playing in the heat wave as he urged residents to curb power use.
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
