Brevard County, FL

Application window closing for Brevard County emergency rental assistance

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 6 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday is the last day to apply for the first phase of emergency rental assistance in Brevard County.

The first phase of the Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA1) will stop accepting applications as of Wednesday. The county said its Housing and Human Services department will use the month of September to finish processing applications before a second round of funding will become available in October.

The second round will allow for up to 18 months of accumulative assistance, meaning residents can apply for funding in both phase one and phase two.

spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Shares Labor Day Message

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – While Labor Day is that one day of the year we celebrate America’s Workforce, every day of our lives we are grateful for those who dedicate themselves to making America the greatest nation on earth. America was built on hard work, so regardless of...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 4, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
