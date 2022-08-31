ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels

California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
