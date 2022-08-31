Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Best US cities for retirement in 2022: New report reveals top picks
Americans who are close to retirement and aren’t sure where they want to settle may want to consider the state of South Carolina. WalletHub published a report on Monday about the best cities for retirement in 2022 — and Charleston, South Carolina, was at the top of the list.
FOXBusiness
California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels
California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
FOXBusiness
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark fast-food workers bill, despite concerns it will drive up costs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a landmark bill that expands power and protections for fast-food workers despite opposition from restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumer costs. The landmark law, AB 257, creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers'...
FOXBusiness
West Virginia coal miners help tourists push their dead electric car
An electric vehicle broke down in West Virginia on Friday, but a group of coal miners were quick to help out. The EV broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County as the driver was headed to Davis for a weekend getaway. Photographs shared on Facebook by Tucker County Republican...
