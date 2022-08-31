ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

LOVES PARK, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
classichits106.com

Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion

LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Woman Identified As Second Victim Of Weekend House Explosion

The second victim of a rural La Salle house explosion has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a trauma center in Rockford. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Waters' husband 59-year-old Robert Waters was pronounced dead at the scene...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
ROCKFORD, IL
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford firefighters battle house blaze

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford fire crews fought flames at a home Monday afternoon. Firefighters were called to El Paso Circle, near Charles and Mulford, around 2:45 p.m. They found flames shooting from the back of a house when they arrived. They were able to put the blaze out in eight minutes, and most of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
ROCKFORD, IL

