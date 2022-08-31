Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
The Cleveland Browns released the wrong players on Monday
The Cleveland Browns released two on Labor Day. When the United States is celebrating their day off for Labor Day, two Cleveland Browns will be off for good going forward. The Browns made a decision over the weekend to sign offensive tackle Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, in doing so put the Browns at 55 players on their active roster.
Would the Cleveland Browns trade Kareem Hunt to the Atlanta Falcons for this trade package?
The Cleveland Browns would be wise to consider trading Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns are looking at a long season without their starting quarterback, the embattled and disgraced Deshaun Watson. The likelihood of this Browns team winning more than eight games is, at best, a stretch. Jacoby Brissett is either on par with or slightly behind someone like Case Keenum and that’s not a strong recipe for success.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 1 point spread, money line, over/under
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings face off in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Packers are a 1.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Green Bay is -125 on the money line in the game, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. ...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Super Bowl 57 picks, bold predictions, NFL Week 1 lines and more
In this episode of the Stacking The Box Podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Verderame make Super Bowl 57 picks, talk Week 1 lines and more. We’ve finally made it. The 2022 NFL season is here. On Tuesday afternoon, FanSided’s Stacking The Box Podcast went deep into the predictions, with...
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Kirk Cousins and Co. prep for opener against rival Packers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM
Could Treylon Burks Be This Year’s Ja’Marr Chase for the Titans?
In 2021, Ja’Marr Chase bounced back from a terrible preseason – when people thought he forgot how to catch the ball – to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He was one of the most explosive players last season, instantly jumping to No. 1 on the depth chart and solidifying his name amongst the best wide receivers in the league.
Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players
The Utah Jazz might not be ready to put this tumultuous offseason to bed
