Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Lootpress

Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia International Yeager Airport board accepts resignation of airport director, approves new leader

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board that oversees West Virginia International Yeager Airport has accepted the resignation of the airport director and named a new leader. On Tuesday, following a near two-hour executive session during a special meeting, the board decided to accept the resignation of Nick Keller as director. The board then named Dominique Ranieri, previously the assistant director and COO, as the new director and CEO.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

No injuries in Charleston ambulance crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An ambulance incurred moderate damage and two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution overnight in the Capital City. The ambulance with the Charleston Fire Department crashed on the Kanawha Boulevard end of the Patrick Street Bridge around 10:00 after transporting a patient to the hospital. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to one of the fire stations across the bridge to resupply after the run and there were no patients on board.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS News

Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey

SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Ginseng season 2022 has begun

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
Metro News

Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Kanawha football league has to wait one more year

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Missing Child found safe

UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911. RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child. Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV

