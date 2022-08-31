CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An ambulance incurred moderate damage and two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution overnight in the Capital City. The ambulance with the Charleston Fire Department crashed on the Kanawha Boulevard end of the Patrick Street Bridge around 10:00 after transporting a patient to the hospital. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to one of the fire stations across the bridge to resupply after the run and there were no patients on board.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO