Metro News
Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
mountain-topmedia.com
Coal miner killed in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, W.Va. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues
BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Metro News
West Virginia International Yeager Airport board accepts resignation of airport director, approves new leader
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The board that oversees West Virginia International Yeager Airport has accepted the resignation of the airport director and named a new leader. On Tuesday, following a near two-hour executive session during a special meeting, the board decided to accept the resignation of Nick Keller as director. The board then named Dominique Ranieri, previously the assistant director and COO, as the new director and CEO.
Metro News
No injuries in Charleston ambulance crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An ambulance incurred moderate damage and two crew members were taken to the hospital as a precaution overnight in the Capital City. The ambulance with the Charleston Fire Department crashed on the Kanawha Boulevard end of the Patrick Street Bridge around 10:00 after transporting a patient to the hospital. Captain David Hodges said the crew had gone to one of the fire stations across the bridge to resupply after the run and there were no patients on board.
Several Raleigh County schools to remain closed Tuesday due to water issues
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nearly half a dozen schools in the Raleigh County area will be closed Tuesday due to water issues as announced by Raleigh County Schools on Monday. The announcement follows reports of several areas in Western Raleigh County experiencing water issues as early as Sunday. Schools...
CBS News
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
$62 million in grant money coming to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than $62 million is coming to communities in West Virginia to help usher in new manufacturing and workforce development. The ACT Now Coalition of West Virginia, which includes 21 coal-impacted communities in southern West Virginia, was one of 21 winners of the U.S. Economic Development Board’s Build Back Better Regional […]
Metro News
Statewide non-profit supports energy storage concept developed by WVU grad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Country Roads Angel Network has announced an $80,000 investment in a start-up battery technology company established by a WVU finance graduate. Parthian Battery Solutions, developed by Auggie Chico, is a low-cost eco-friendly method of repurposing electric vehicle batteries for use as residential and commercial solar energy storage systems. At the end of the battery life in a car, the system is still capable of storing 85-percent of the original capacity. The technology prevents batteries and thousands of pounds of toxic battery materials from entering landfills.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DNR updates coyote regulations, plans bear survey
SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has updated night coyote hunting regulations, is studying bears and is encouraging hunters to be ready for the coming seasons. Updates to hunt coyote at night include using any color artificial light or night vision technology, image intensification, thermal...
1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
Ginseng season 2022 has begun
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Ginseng harvest season is now open and will continue through Wednesday, November 30. Observing the legal season and regulations helps preserve Appalachia’s endangered wild ginseng. Harvesting pulls up the ginseng root, ending the plant’s ability to replace itself with new generations. To help the...
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Metro News
Manchin: WV will have to look elsewhere to hire new workers
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide. “My greatest concern...
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
1st Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival raises money for good cause
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fun event in South Charleston was all for a good cause! Today, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 marked the inaugural “Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival.” The event took place at the Olive Tree Catering and Cafe restaurant on Second Avenue and C Street. The event featured all kinds of […]
Metro News
Kanawha football league has to wait one more year
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — As the football season cranks up for 2022, one team will not get to enjoy the roar of the crowd . The Little Dragons of St. Albans had to cancel the season after all of their equipment was stolen earlier this year. A break-in at...
UPDATE: Missing Child found safe
UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911. RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child. Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on […]
Math, reading testing assessments data shows decline in two West Virginia counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The National Center for Education Statistics reported a major decline in both reading and mathematics assessments during the pandemic. Between 2020 and 2022, reading scores saw the largest drop since 1990, and math scores dropped for the first time. Two areas of focus in a report from Nexstar’s WVNS were McDowell and […]
