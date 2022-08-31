Read full article on original website
Related
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo with Her Two Teenage Kids as She Reflects on Summer 2022
The actress is mom to daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back on some of her favorite moments from the summer. On Sunday, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. In one picture, Paltrow stands between her two teenagers, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, as the trio smiles together before...
Priyanka Chopra Calls 7-Month-Old Daughter Malti 'My Whole Heart' in Sweet New Photo
Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed her long weekend with her baby girl by her side. On Monday, the Quantico star, 40, shared an adorable new photo of daughter Malti Marie, 7 months, as she laughs and plays with the infant while sitting on an outdoor patio. In the cute photo, posted...
Julia Roberts Says Filming New Movie Was the 'Longest I've Ever Been Away from My Family'
Julia Roberts is opening up about returning to acting after a four-year hiatus. Speaking to The New York Times alongside George Clooney about their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise, Roberts also talked about making her return to acting now that her three kids, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, who she shares with husband Danny Moder, are all teenagers.
Christina Hall Shares Sweet Family Photo from Intimate Maui Wedding Ceremony with Josh Hall
Christina Hall was joined by her three kids for her Maui wedding celebration with husband Joshua Hall Christina Hall was surrounded by lots of love on her special day. Over the weekend, the HGTV star, 39, and Josh Hall, 41, whose marriage was confirmed by PEOPLE in April, celebrated their nuptials with an intimate oceanfront ceremony for friends and family at Merriman's Kapalua in Maui, Hawaii. Photos from the event on Christina's Instagram Story show the couple posing for a family photo with Christina's three children, 2½-year-old Hudson London — whom she shares with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Christina Hall's Sons Hudson and Brayden Walked Their Mom Down the Aisle at Maui Wedding: Photo
Christina Hall shared a very special moment with her two sons at her recent wedding ceremony with husband Josh Hall. On Sunday, the HGTV star shared a sweet video of her two sons, 2½-year-old Hudson London and Brayden James, 7, as they walked her down the aisle at the picturesque event in Maui, Hawaii.
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
The action star ditched his trademark shoulder-length hair in a plea to save the planet in a video posted on Instagram Monday Jason Momoa is showing his love for the environment by shaving his head! The Dune star, 43, took to Instagram on Monday and toasted "new beginnings" by getting his famous locks chopped off. "Aloha, everyone," he began in the video, before he added, "Hand me those braids." As he held two long pieces of cut braided hair, Momoa proceeded to talk as clippers made mulch of his shoulder-length hair. "Shavin' off the...
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'
Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point. On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable Rocking Bleached Brows and a Jockstrap in New Pics
“I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable,” Kardashian tells Interview about her changing looks in a new interview Kim Kardashian looks virtually unrecognizable in the September issue of Interview magazine. The SKIMS founder, 41, opened up about her chameleonic fashion persona to the outlet, while sporting bleached brows and posing in a jockstrap with her jeans down revealing her backside, on the "American Dream"-themed cover. In a Q&A with the magazine's editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, Kardashian offered her perspective on style as someone...
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke 'It Took 80 Takes' for Them to Film One Kiss for New Movie
George Clooney and Julia Roberts took their time to get the perfect shot for their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. Clooney, 61, and Roberts, 54, recently joked to The New York Times that a single kiss between their characters — divorced parents who reunite to attempt to prevent their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married — took "like, six months," in an interview published Monday.
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Sumit's Mother Says He's Uninvited to Her Funeral After Marrying Jenny
"We do not have a need for your love, or your kindness," Sumit's mom Sahna told him on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Sumit continues to face harsh rejection from his parents. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After the reality star's mom Sahna disinvited Sumit, 33, to her and her husband's funeral after finding out about his marriage to Jenny, an American woman who is 30 years his senior. "It doesn't seem like you're our son," Sahna said. "You...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Dad's Adorable Reaction to Finding Out His Wife Is Pregnant with Baby No. 7: 'So Happy'
Sarah and Tim Molitor are expecting their seventh baby together in March The Molitor family is growing once again! Sarah Molitor, creator of the Modern Farmhouse Family lifestyle blog, and her husband Tim are expecting their seventh baby together in March, the couple recently announced on Instagram. After sharing the happy news on their page, Sarah later posted an adorable video of the moment she told Tim the exciting announcement. The couple is already parents to six sons: Jude, Hudson, Chase, Crew, Beck and Griffy. In the heartwarming clip, Sarah...
Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza
The blended family enjoyed a getaway together, as seen in Eve's Instagram post Eve is already missing her family vacation in Ibiza. On Tuesday, the rapper shared an Instagram reel that quickly flashes through photos from her trip with husband Maximillion Cooper, their son Wilde Wolf, 6 months, and Cooper's four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship. "Missing #ibiza ☀️🌊🍾🥂❤️," she captioned the post. In the photos, Eve can be seen posing with Cash before flashing to photos of...
Brendan Fraser Moved to Tears by Standing Ovation for Comeback Movie The Whale
Brendan Fraser became emotional as he was recognized by the Venice International Film Festival crowd for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky's latest movie Brendan Fraser is showing his emotional side. The 53-year-old actor appeared visibly moved at the world premiere of his comeback movie The Whale Sunday, after it received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival. At one point Fraser raised his hands in the air and then placed them on his knees, according to a video of the standing ovation shared on social...
Offset Celebrates Son Wave's First Birthday in Sweet Post: 'I Love You Big Man'
"MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY," the proud dad wrote of his son, whom he shares with wife Cardi B, in the Instagram caption Sunday Offset is showering his son Wave Set with a lot of love on his special day! In honor of his baby boy's first birthday on Sunday, the 30-year-old rapper shared a throwback clip featuring the father-son duo and cute pictures of Wave to commemorate the milestone. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️" Offset wrote...
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B and Offset spared nothing when it came to celebrating son Wave on his milestone birthday Cardi B and Offset went all out for son Wave Set's first birthday. On Sunday, the "Up" rapper, 29, shared footage on her Instagram Story documenting her baby boy's first birthday, which the family celebrated with a race-car-themed birthday party. The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina. Family and friends cheered as Offset used a remote...
Andy Cohen Shares Relatable Videos of Son Ben's Meltdowns During Car Ride Home from Vacation
The toddler was having a tough time dealing with the return to the city, as the Watch What Happens Live host shared Andy Cohen is giving fans an all too real look at toddler parenting life. In two videos shared on Instagram over the weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, deals with car ride meltdowns from his 3-year-old son Benjamin Allen. Cohen approaches the tough moments with his signature sense of humor and brings levity to the challenges toddler parents face. The first video shows Cohen telling...
KIDS・
Nick Cannon Shares Photos from Family Time in Guam with Pregnant Brittany Bell and Their Kids
Brittany Bell is currently expecting her third baby with Nick Cannon — his ninth child Nick Cannon's family is enjoying some rest and relaxation together after an eventful few weeks. On Tuesday, the Wild N' Out host shared photos from a trip to Guam with Brittany Bell, who is currently pregnant with the pair's third child. The two were also joined by 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months. "Thank you to the @thetsubakitower for taking care of my family and I while in Guam! Such a wonderful experience! Hafa...
People
Michael Bublé Says He Sometimes Thinks He'll 'Just Go and Be a Dad' and Leave Music Behind
Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Michael Bublé shared he's debated leaving his career behind for fatherhood Michael Bublé has wondered whether he has anything left to give when it comes to his music. Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé shared that he has debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood. "I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer says. "I have this...
People
315K+
Followers
50K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0