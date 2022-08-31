Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
Tiffany Haddish's lawyer called the accusations "bogus claims" and said the actress "would not be shaken down" Tiffany Haddish is speaking out after being accused of molestation. Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs, leaving them "traumatized for life." The plaintiff claimed that Haddish was a "longtime family friend"...
Megan Hilty's Pregnant Sister Presumed Dead Alongside Husband and Daughter in Washington Plane Crash
The Smash star's sister Lauren Hilty, along with Lauren's husband Ross Mickel and daughter Remy, was on a float plane that crashed in Puget Sound on Sunday Smash actress Megan Hilty is grieving the loss of her family members. After a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington's Puget Sound on Sunday, three of Hilty's family members — sister Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel and niece Remy — were among the passengers. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed the passengers' names in a press release on Tuesday, though they have recovered...
Leah Remini On Daughter's 'Bittersweet' Move to College: 'I Have Never Cried so Much in My Life'
The actress didn't attend her good friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding to Ben Affleck to settle her daughter in at college Leah Remini has a pretty good reason why she didn't attend good friend Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck — she was sending her daughter off to college! The PEOPLE Puzzler host, 52, shared on Instagram over the weekend that moving daughter Sofia into school has been the "proudest moment of my life." Yet like all parents of college students, the joy was also tinged with sadness....
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Worked So Hard' to 'Forgive' Her Dad for Differing Political Views
"The information they are getting is different. Their life is different," she said of her Kentucky family members' different points of view Jennifer Lawrence finds it difficult to set aside political differences. The 32-year-old Hunger Games alum got candid to Vogue about tensions among her family that sparked during the 2016 presidential election when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton. Lawrence explained she has worked to mend her relationship with her dad and other members of her family in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, in the years since the controversial election. "I just...
'People Magazine Investigates': How a Seemingly Normal Suburban Texas Mom Went Down a Violent Path
Candy Montgomery decided to have an affair with her best friend's husband after accidentally colliding with him during a church volleyball game By all appearances, there was nothing unusual about Candy Montgomery. A stay-at-home mom, Candy lived with her husband and two children in the Dallas suburb of Wylie, Texas. She was a regular churchgoer, and it was at church where she met Betty Gore, a married mother and an elementary school teacher, and the two would become best friends. But the relationship would ultimately lead to Betty's death...
Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She's Had Recurring Nightmares About Fox News' Tucker Carlson
Back in 2017, Tucker Carlson called Jennifer Lawrence "out of touch" on his Fox News show while taking her climate change comments out of context Politics keep Jennifer Lawrence up at night. The Oscar winner discussed her political views and activism in a new cover story for Vogue's October issue. While explaining how the 2016 election caused tension among her Kentucky family, Lawrence, 32, also told the magazine she's had recurring nightmares about controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. Now, she tells Vogue, "I can't f--- with people who...
Armie Hammer's Accuser Calls Out House of Hammer Doc Team for 'Exploiting My Trauma'
"They remind me of Armie," said the woman known only as Effie, whose rape allegations against Armie Hammer launched the LAPD investigation into the actor As Armie Hammer's alleged acts of sexual violence are examined screen in House of Hammer, one of his accusers is calling out the team behind the documentary. The woman known only as Effie, whose rape allegations against Hammer, 36, sparked an LAPD investigation into the actor last March, called filmmakers Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs' treatment of her "disgusting" in a statement to...
Jennette McCurdy Reads Shocking Email Sent from Abusive Late Mom on Red Table Talk
On Red Table Talk Wednesday, Jennette McCurdy opens up about years of suffering in silence with her abusive mom Debbie, who died of cancer in 2013 Jennette McCurdy is showcasing an example of how her abusive late mother used to speak to her. The former Nickelodeon star, now 30, appears on this week's new episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, opening up to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris about "decades of torment, exploitation and manipulation inflicted by her very own mother" after "years of...
Bruce Willis Seen Out and About in Santa Monica, Calif. for Meal with a Friend
Bruce Willis stepped out for a morning meal in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend. On Saturday, the Die Hard icon was photographed out and about in the Los Angeles neighborhood while grabbing breakfast with a friend. In the snap, Willis, 67, appeared in great shape while opting for a...
John Legend Clarifies His Comments About Strained Relationship with Kanye West
"It's up to him whether he can get past that," John Legend said of Kanye West John Legend is addressing where he stands with Kanye West. In an interview with The New Yorker published Sunday, the "All of Me" singer, 43, referenced a recent interview in which he said his friendship with West, 45, ended because of their political differences. "Yeah, what it got described as was, we stopped being friends because he supported [Donald] Trump, which was a mischaracterization of what I said," Legend explained. "That was kind...
Jason Oppenheim Says He Felt 'Overwhelmed' Keeping Relationship with Ex Chrishell Stause a Secret
Jason Oppenheim would rather be open about his love life than try to keep secrets. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset star, 45, revealed how difficult it is to keep his private life hidden from the world, which often makes dating feel "overwhelming." Oppenheim and his ex...
Jennifer Lawrence Explains Why Americans 'Have to Be Political' Right Now: 'Politics Are Killing People'
In a cover story for Vogue, the 32-year-old movie star also reflects on the impact of electing a ‘dangerous jar of mayonnaise’ in 2016 over the female candidate — and how it’s influenced her parenting Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her political views and why she believes engaging with politics is more important than ever. The 32-year-old actress and new Vogue cover star spoke to the magazine about the work she's put into forgiving loved ones for their political views, saying, "I just worked so hard in the last five years to...
Kim Kardashian Calls Ex Pete Davidson 'Such a Good Person' and 'a Cutie'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship in August after nine months of dating There's no bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. In a conversation with Interview Magazine published Tuesday, more than a month after her split from the Saturday Night Live alum, Kardashian revealed her true feelings about her ex. When editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg made a BDE ("big d--- energy") joke and suggested Davidson as a future Interview cover star, the 41-year-old SKIMS founder responded, "He's a cutie." She added, "He's literally such a good...
Courtney Vucekovich Speaks Out After Viewers Question a Bite-Mark Photo Featured in Armie Hammer Doc
House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..." Courtney Vucekovich is speaking out about the new Armie Hammer docuseries and a photo featured in it that viewers discovered actually originated on Pinterest. In discovery+'s House of Hammer that debuted Friday, Vucekovich recounts her past experiences with Hammer, 35, saying she "lost [her] entire sense of self" during her months-long relationship with...
