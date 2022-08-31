Lakers fans, are you comfortable with another season with Russell Westbrook in Forum blue and gold?. It looks more and more like the Lakers have grown comfortable (to use Dan Woike’s word from the LA Times) with the idea of at least starting the season with him. After spending the summer looking for a trade that moved Westbrook out of town (they haven’t stopped but a deal appears unlikely in the short term), the Lakers are readying to move into training camp with Westbrook in a key role. The latest reports along those lines come from Marc Stein, who reports Westbrook will attend LeBron James‘ traditional pre-season minicamp.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO