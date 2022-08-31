ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

California school district encourages parents to rent rooms to teachers priced out by rising rent costs

A Bay Area school district in California wants parents to rent out spare rooms to teachers who need a place to live, as average rent prices continue to climb. The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about their plan, explaining that in the last year they lost seven teachers to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that the high housing prices are also making it difficult to attract new hires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Business
State
Virginia State
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
Fox News

Raley’s executive and pilot dies in California plane crash

An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, Sacramento County authorities said.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Fox News

Biden resorts to fearmongering when challenged because he's 'not terribly bright': Rep. Donalds

President Biden's version of "unity" as-pledged is actually autocracy, and when he is challenged, he usually resorts to fearmongering and "gaslighting," Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds told Fox News on Tuesday. Donalds reacted to Biden demonizing so-called "MAGA Republicans" and appearing to initially backtrack somewhat from his Thursday address on...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Election State#Power Grid#Gop#Ev#House#Republican#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy