California teachers union spied on parents fighting to reopen schools during COVID, emails show
FIRST ON FOX: Emails obtained through a public records request show that the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the most powerful teachers unions in the state – spied on parents who fought for schools to be reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2021, Parents Association,...
California school district encourages parents to rent rooms to teachers priced out by rising rent costs
A Bay Area school district in California wants parents to rent out spare rooms to teachers who need a place to live, as average rent prices continue to climb. The Milpitas Unified School District sent a message to parents about their plan, explaining that in the last year they lost seven teachers to other areas that are not as expensive, the Daily Mail reported. Superintendent Cheryl Jordan told the outlet that the high housing prices are also making it difficult to attract new hires.
Pentagon announces new round of Minuteman ICBM strikes to show nuclear readiness
The Pentagon on Tuesday said it will launch another unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test in California this week less than one month after its last test. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters from the Pentagon that the test will be held early Wednesday morning from the...
California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour, evacuations ordered
A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures were engulfed in...
Raley’s executive and pilot dies in California plane crash
An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, Sacramento County authorities said.
Maryland's highest court was 1 vote short of rejecting state legislative map
Maryland’s highest court was one vote away from rejecting a map of state legislative districts last April. The Baltimore Sun reports that rejecting the map could have further delayed the state’s July 19 primary. In April, the Maryland Court of Appeals rejected complaints by Republican politicians and voters...
New Mexico judge removes county commissioner from office for participation in Jan 6 riot
A New Mexico judge has removed a county commissioner from office and disqualified him from running for future office in response to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. New Mexico State District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Cowboys for Trump...
ND Democratic candidate drops out after former Miss America Cara Mund enters US House race
Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside. Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Oz blasts Fetterman's 'radical' politics, dismisses 'snarky' NJ, crudite attacks
Pennsylvania Republican senatorial nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz criticized Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's continued reticence to agree to debates, telling Fox News the Democratic nominee is distracting the electorate with continued quips about vegetable trays and Oz's prior New Jersey residency. Oz responded to remarks Fetterman made in his home county...
Biden resorts to fearmongering when challenged because he's 'not terribly bright': Rep. Donalds
President Biden's version of "unity" as-pledged is actually autocracy, and when he is challenged, he usually resorts to fearmongering and "gaslighting," Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds told Fox News on Tuesday. Donalds reacted to Biden demonizing so-called "MAGA Republicans" and appearing to initially backtrack somewhat from his Thursday address on...
Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster shut down: World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
The world’s second-tallest roller coaster — Ohio amusement park Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster coaster — is permanently closing, park officials announced on Tuesday. "After 19 seasons in operation with 18 million riders experiencing the world’s first strata coaster, Top Thrill Dragster, as you know it,...
Maine school board ordered to pay a parent $40K for violating First Amendment rights
A Maine school board on Thursday was ordered to pay a parent that they banned from attending school functions $40K for violating the First Amendment. The Randazza Legal Group and Center for American Liberty represented client Shawn McBreairty in his federal lawsuit against the Maine-based School Board of Regional School Unit 22 for violating his First Amendment rights.
Illegal immigrant in multiple violent, 'sadistic' Texas home invasions gets 29-year US prison sentence
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said that a Honduran national responsible for multiple violent — and sometimes "sadistic" — home invasions in Texas was sentenced to 29 years in a U.S. prison. Denis Matute, who was illegally residing in the Houston area and is not a U.S. citizen,...
Motorcyclist in Delaware dies in crash caused by SUV making U-turn
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday when an SUV pulled into the motorcycle’s path, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened on Limestone Road in the Wilmington area, when the driver of a northbound Honda CRV made a U-turn into the path of a southbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, a police said in a news release.
Lori Lightfoot doubts Gov. Abbott’s faith as migrant buses arrive in Chicago: 'He professes to be a Christian'
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cast doubt on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christian faith in remarks denouncing the Texas Republican busing migrants from the southern border up to the Windy City. "He professes to be a Christian," Lightfoot said at a press conference on Sunday. "This is not the Christianity and...
Maryland cold-case killing of police officer arrest comes 51 years later
A suspect has been arrested in the decades-old killing of a Maryland law enforcement officer, authorities said. Investigators said the arrest was made Sept. 1 in the 1971 death of Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall, Fox Washington, D.C., reported. Hall was shot and killed on Oct,...
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Voter photo ID, raising minimum wage on November ballot in Nebraska
Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it had verified enough signatures by...
Dog called 'Cutest Canine' by TSA retires in Minnesota after 10 years of service: 'Best defense'
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport is congratulating two new retirees — one canine and one human — for their essential work in explosive detection. Eebbers, an 11-year-old male Vizsla-Labrador mix, and his handler Jean Carney of Minnesota, retired in late...
