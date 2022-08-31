3 Glendale businesses among fastest growing in U.S.

Three Glendale businesses are among those to earn recognition among the fastest growing in the U.S.

The business magazine Inc. 5000 released its annual list of the fastest growing private businesses in America, which included 144 Valley businesses and three who call Glendale home.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2021.

The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.

Overall Rank: 1,151

Barrier Insulation & Energy, 6344 W. Orangewood Ave.

Growth: 565%

Industry: Consumer products

Self-description: Commercial and residential insulation company helping customers save on utilities and reduce energy required to keep homes and buildings cool.

Overall Rank: 2,747

Max Restoration, 7942 W. Bell Road

Growth: 203%

Industry: Construction

Self-description: A general contracting, painting, and flooring firm focused on business-to-business transactions with clients in REIT, iRenting and iBuying market segments.

Overall Rank: 4,743

Vector Solutions, 5115 W. Bell Road, Suite B

Growth: 89%

Industry: Government Services

Self-description: Aerospace and defense company specializing in high-technology integration and robust mission support for global defense, security and intelligence customers.

*

The top Valley entry was Qwick, which came in at No. 32. The Scottsdale-based company whose gig-economy app connects food and beverage professionals who want on-demand work with businesses that need them to fill shifts, was founded by Jamie Baxter in 2017. Its three-year growth from 2018-21 was measured at 10,076%.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, is available at inc.com/inc5000.

The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which is out now.