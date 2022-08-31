Read full article on original website
mainstreetdailynews.com
5 major construction projects to hit milestones
Alachua County continues growing. The City of Newberry expects at least 300 new residents every year, tourism numbers for the county will hit new highs this year and residents in High Springs deal with the potential of 2,000 residential units that could begin development. Local, state and federal governments along...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Show up to speak to the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday at 6 p.m. or don’t complain about your electric bill or property taxes
Mayoral Candidate Harvey Ward and the Gainesville City Commission will be voting to further INCREASE your Gainesville Regional Utilities electric rates and property taxes this Thursday night (while most people are on vacation and not paying attention). PROPERTY TAX INCREASE:. 1. Despite a 20.57% increase in taxable property values (resulting...
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: City of Gainesville policies are making the city a less desirable place to live
The City of Gainesville wants to be a place where people want to live, but they continue to demonstrate the exact opposite through various forms of social engineering. Here are a few examples:. Single-family zoning is NOT exclusionary and exists so people can choose the type of neighborhood they prefer....
thefamuanonline.com
Students scramble to find housing
Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
WCJB
Lake City police conducting Labor Day weekend DUI checkpoints
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police will be out in force this Labor Day weekend. Officers will have DUI checkpoints around the community Saturday night. There will be at six locations within the city. These checkpoints are part of the Lake City Police Department’s Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GRU safety facilitator stays ahead of storms
Gainesville Regional Utilities’ (GRU) Safety and Training Facilitator Scott Holowasko was dispatching weather and safety updates from his office when Hurricane Irma arrived in Gainesville five years ago. The Category 5 hurricane that measured 175 mph winds as it approached Florida had slowed to a steady 70 mph and...
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
Clay Electric hikes rates again, fifth increase in less than year
Clay Electric Cooperative has announced it will be raising rates for the fifth time in less than a year due to increases in the natural gas market. The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each customer pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used.
WCJB
Gainesville residents gather to pray over recent gun violence
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pastor and residents from Gainesville gathered in Eastside High School to pray over gun violence and the community. Pastor Lorenzo Hagins from Eustis Florida, said he felt called to meet at the high school. “Police, they’re trying to do what they can and reality is,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville zero waste ordinance goes into effect after years in progress, further limits single-use plastics
Gainesville’s new zero waste ordinance, which goes into effect Friday, will continue to alter community relationships with polluting single-use products. The new solid waste city policy limits businesses from handing out single-use plastics such as plastic utensils, condiment packets and portion cups unless requested by customers. The ordinance also bans the sale of food packaged in foam containers on city property.
WCJB
Alachua Police visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful after bicyclists got lost
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with Alachua Police are warning visitors at San Felasco State Park to be careful. Around 9:30 Thursday night, dispatchers got a call from bicyclists who got lost on the trails at San Felasco. Some of the trails had flooded due to recent rain. Officers were...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
WCJB
Crash in Columbia County left two people with minor injuries
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are left with minor injuries after a crash in Columbia County. On Sunday, a white pick-up truck hit the divers side of a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle. The truck failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and...
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
WCJB
Gainesville’s first RV resort is officially open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first recreational vehicle resort in the city of Gainesville has opened. The Santa Fe Palms RV Resort is a brand new RV park at 3013 N.E. 53rd Ave. The business is locally owned and operated. It offers a number of amenities for guests including a...
WCJB
Lake City DUI Checkpoint takes two more drunk drivers off road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department DUI checkpoint system is a proven success after officers took two more drunk drivers off the roads. Two drivers were both caught at the checkpoint in the 1400 block of US 90. Macio Brown, 29, was arrested late at night this...
WCJB
A car show benefits a Bradford County Sheriff explorer that passed away
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in Bradford County came together to raise money for Laci Laycock, a sheriff’s office explorer that died in early August. Laycock was 16 when passed away at UF Health Shands after suffering a spinal cord leak and an aneurysm. On Saturday, people brought out...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman killed riding a bicycle in Levy County
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A 63-year-old Gainesville woman was killed this morning while riding a bike in Levy County. According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was riding a bicycle near the intersection of State Road 24 and SW 3rd Street at 4:40 a.m. today when a BMW sedan, driven by a 31-year-old High Springs man, collided with the rear of the bicycle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
News4Jax.com
‘It was chaos’: Clay County deputies close Orange Park Mall due to teens causing disturbances
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office closed the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening due to “juvenile disturbances.”. As of 8 p.m., CCSO said both the AMC Theater and the Orange Park Mall were closed. Deputies were also advising parents and guardians to pick up their unaccompanied children.
