Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police investigating homicide on city's west side

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating a homicide that took place on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the incident took place in the 2100 block of West 78th Street in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. A heavy law enforcement presence has gathered at the house, with crime scene tape surrounding the area.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them. The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
sunny95.com

Zoo recaptured after escaping habitat at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a wolf briefly escaped its habitat at a Cleveland zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt. Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat” Sunday at the zoo but was secured by staff.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man shot by Wellington police officer arrested on assault charges

WELLINGTON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his role in an incident that resulted in him being shot by a Wellington police officer in July. According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a Lorain County Grand Jury indicted Scott Bakker on two counts of Felonious Assault and a single count of Obstructing Official Business last week. On Tuesday morning, deputies received a copy of the indictment and located Bakker at a diner in Lagrange, Ohio, where he was taken into custody without incident.
WELLINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
