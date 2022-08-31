Read full article on original website
Teen shot in head near Cleveland high school
The Cleveland Crime Scene Unit is responding to a scene one block away from James Ford Rhodes High School on Tuesday morning.
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
Man’s skull fractured after hit by fleeing truck
Police need the public's help to identify the driver and vehicle wanted for a hit-and-run accident in Cleveland over Labor Day weekend.
16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained
CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department. Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The boy was in critical...
18-year-old man shot in Shaker Heights, police say
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver called 911 early Tuesday morning, after seeing a shooting victim lying in the road, Shaker Heights police said. According to police, the victim was spotted next to a car in the area of Chagrin Blvd. and Lee Rd. around 1:25 a.m. When officers...
Photos: Have you seen these alleged iPhone thieves?
Police are working to identify two people believed to have stolen iPhones from a convenience store last month.
Police: Duo wanted for stealing iPhones from behind store counter in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for two people after they stole two iPhones from behind the counter of a store in Cleveland. The incident happened at the Convenient Food Mart located at 4709 Clark Avenue on Aug. 25 when a man and a woman stole the phones, according to a department Facebook post.
Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed outside East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
Cleveland police investigating homicide on city's west side
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is currently investigating a homicide that took place on the city's west side Tuesday afternoon. Officials say the incident took place in the 2100 block of West 78th Street in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood. A heavy law enforcement presence has gathered at the house, with crime scene tape surrounding the area.
Details leading to murder of Elyria man by his girlfriend released in 911 call (audio)
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) – Newly released 911 audio details what led to the murder of a 28-year-old man in his Elyria home last week by his own girlfriend. Police found the deceased, later identified by officials as Keyron Ficklin, at 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Church Street on Aug. 31.
Cleveland man gets life in prison for raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters and impregnating two of them. The girls were raped between June 1, 2020 and Aug, 31, 2021 at their home by 37-year-old Tyrone Hughley, according to a press release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. The girls were 10, 12 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.
Labor Day weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A serious of shootings over Labor Day weekend has left two people dead and six others injured in Cleveland. The violence began Friday evening just after 7:45 p.m., when three unknown males apparently shot a 19-year-old man as he sat inside a vehicle they had just occupied with him. Officers found the victim on the 7200 block of Central Avenue and he was later taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. He has since been identified as Corey Lee Davis.
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Zoo recaptured after escaping habitat at Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a wolf briefly escaped its habitat at a Cleveland zoo but was recaptured, and no guests or employees were hurt. Officials at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said the Mexican gray wolf “briefly breached its habitat” Sunday at the zoo but was secured by staff.
Man shot by Wellington police officer arrested on assault charges
WELLINGTON, Ohio — A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his role in an incident that resulted in him being shot by a Wellington police officer in July. According to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, a Lorain County Grand Jury indicted Scott Bakker on two counts of Felonious Assault and a single count of Obstructing Official Business last week. On Tuesday morning, deputies received a copy of the indictment and located Bakker at a diner in Lagrange, Ohio, where he was taken into custody without incident.
At least 10 shot, 1 killed outside East Cleveland bar, police say
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man was killed and at least 10 others injured in a shooting outside a bar early Monday morning. East Cleveland police said at 2:53 a.m. they received multiple calls reporting shots fired outside the Just Us Lounge & Deli in the 13900 block of Euclid Ave.
