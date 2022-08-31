Flyers girls tennis finds its groove, starts season 6-1

The Little Falls Flyers girls tennis team impressed at the Aitkin Invite, Friday, Aug. 26.

The Flyers went undefeated on the day, with wins over Mora, Crosby and Aitkin.

Against Mora, the Flyers won 5-2. Three of those wins came from the singles and two came from the doubles matches.

In the singles, Tori Gottwalt defeated her opponent, Maren Ryan, 7-6 and 6-3. Julia Vetsch and Claire Kimman swept their opponents as well, with Vetsch winning 6-2 and 6-3, and Kimman winning 6-2 and 6-4. Elise Ballou lost her singles matchup, but gave her opponent quite the fight, losing 7-6 and 6-4.

In the doubles, the pair of Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagen has proved to be a tough pair to beat. They won both of their matches 6-2. Jenna Athman and Hailey McDuffee gritted out tough wins over Mora’s Parker Ennis and Lauren Kohlgraf. They won both matches by a score of 6-4.

Alexis Nelson and Brooke Litke took a 6-3 and 6-2 loss from Mora’s Addy and Emma Axtell. The three wins in the singles and two wins in the doubles gave Little Falls the 5-2 win over Mora.

They moved on to play Crosby, beating them 5-2 as well, with three wins in the singles matches and two in the doubles.

Vetsch and Kimman won their matches with wins of 6-4 and 7-5, and 6-2 and 6-2 respectively. Ballou rebounded from her loss against Mora to win both her matches against Claire Severson, 6-2. Gottwalt lost her matchup against Margaret Silgen but didn’t go down easy, losing both matches, 6-4.

In the doubles, the duos of Ahlin and Hagen and Athman and McDuffee gave the Flyers two more points. Ahlin and Hagen won both of their matches, 6-4, and Athman and McDuffee won their matches, 6-3 and 6-4.

Nelson and Litke lost their matchup in a tough 6-3 and 6-4 game.

The Flyers had their second win of the day and moved on to their third, as they beat Aitkin 6-1.

Their only loss came in the singles, when Gottwalt fell to Brenna Hines. Gottwalt was able to stay in the match but lost her sets, 6-3 and 6-2.

Vetsch, Kimman and Ballou all won their respective matches, with Vetsch and Kimman battling it out with their opponents in a tie breaker. Vetsch won 10-6 and Kimman came away with a 10-3 win.

The Flyers doubles all won their matches. Ahlin and Hagen finished undefeated on the day with wins of 6-2 and 6-3. Athman and McDuffee also finished the day without a loss, winning both sets 6-2. Nelson and Litke finished the day with wins of 6-4 and 6-2.

The Flyers then traveled to Foley, Monday, Aug. 29, for a triangular against Foley and Crosby. The girls picked up wins against both teams, winning 5-2 twice.

Against Foley, Ahlin, Kimman and Ballou won their singles matches in the third set. Ahlin won with a 10-2 score and Kimman and Ballou gutted out wins of 10-8 and 11-9.

In the doubles, the pairings of Hagen and Vetsch and Athman and McDuffee gave the Flyers two more collective points.

Against Crosby, the Flyers earned two points in the singles matches and three in the doubles.

The singles wins came from Kimman, who won with sets of 6-2 and 6-4, and Ballou, who won with sets of 6-4 and 6-0.

The Flyers dominated in the doubles matches. Ahlin and Hagen had a clean game with wins of 6-1 and 6-0. McDuffee and Athman were just as dominant, with wins of 6-1 and 6-2. The duo of Korrin Gwost and Natalie Graeve got their first varsity win. They won their first set 6-1, but lost their second 7-5. They won the tie-breaker by a score of 10-7.

“The girls fought hard to get that win,” said Head Coach Debra Yliniemi-Ahlin. “It’s been a goal of theirs since sections last year when we fell to them 2-5. With a strong senior line-up we were able to pull off the win today.”

The Flyers improve to 6-1 on the season. Their next game isThursday, Sept. 1, at home against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 10 a.m.