Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes fall to UAH for first loss of the season
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team (GSW) got off to one of its best starts in school history with a 3-0 start to the season. The Lady Hurricanes were hoping to extend their undefeated streak to 4-0 when they hosted the University of Alabama-Huntsville (UAH). Unfortunately for GSW, the Lady Chargers scored two early goals and the Lady Hurricanes were unable to respond. As a result, GSW went on to lose to UAH 3-0 on Saturday, September 3 at Hurricane Field.
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats fall at Early County in old fashion cat fight
BLAKELY, GA – With less than six minutes to go in the game, the Schley County Wildcats (SC) had a 17-12 lead over Early County (EC) and the SC defense was able to come up with a goal line stand, denying the Bobcats the end zone on four downs. However, on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, they fumbled the ball at the four-yard line and the Bobcats recovered the ball. EC running back Charles Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown .The two-point conversion failed, but that touchdown was enough to give EC a 19-17 victory over the Wildcats on Friday, September 2 at Early County High School in Blakely, GA.
Comments / 0