NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
cbs17
Raleigh Magazine names 25 best restaurants in the city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Magazine named the 25 best restaurants in the city, from classics to long-time favorite: chic to affordable. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with publisher Gina Stephens to discuss some of the best dining in Raleigh and its suburbs.
cbs17
Raleigh area to hit 5-year apartment construction high, report says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As if they were the city’s official bird, construction cranes can be seen hovering over downtown Raleigh and into the North Hills area. They are a clear sign of the city’s construction — which shows no signs of slowing. A recent report...
cbs17
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
cbs17
Earl becomes 2nd hurricane of season in Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane hunter aircraft found a stronger storm Tuesday night in the Atlantic while investigating Tropical Storm Earl and the system is now a hurricane with 80 mile per hour winds. Strengthening is expected over the next couple days and Earl is forecast to become a...
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
cbs17
2 taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed after at least one was seen upside down on the side of the road.
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
cbs17
In first NC performance grades, schools bouncing back in testing but still low-performing, data shows
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in three years North Carolina is grading school performance. Students bounced back in standardized testing following a decline due to COVID-19, but roughly one-third of schools are now considered “low-performing.”. Although, some schools did beat the odds. For the last...
cbs17
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
cbs17
Raleigh firefighter association to distribute yard signs seeking support for better pay, staffing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) As election day gets closer, they will be just about everywhere — yard signs urging people to vote for a candidate. Chances are you will see another type of yard sign urging people to support Raleigh firefighters. “It has been our priority this election season to...
cbs17
Inflation, worker shortage cast shadow over Labor Day in NC
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Labor Day is the time we honor workers, but this year the pandemic continues to cast its shadow over the American worker. At Raleigh’s Lake Johnson Park, folks took some time to relax and enjoy the day- but the effects of the economy are not far from their thoughts.
WRAL
'I've have people threaten to kill me:' Franklin Street becoming a scary place for students, employees
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Franklin Street is a cultural icon in Chapel Hill: A place for celebrating after a big win for UNC or for spooky fun on Halloween. However, some business owners say the street has become home to lots of violent threats recently. Some workers are so concerned they say they even bought body cameras - and a Taser!
cbs17
Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
cbs17
Greensboro Science Center mourns loss of Babalou the green anaconda
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center is mourning the loss of an iconic resident. According to a release from the center, their green anaconda Babalou passed away overnight between September 4 and 5. She was around 30 years old. “Babs” went to live at the GSC in...
cbs17
WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
cbs17
Photos appear to show mold, water damage inside Fort Bragg barracks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – New photos show what appears to be mold and water damage inside of barracks at Fort Bragg. Military advocates say the photos were taken inside buildings that tenants are being relocated into after mold was found in the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. Pictures obtained by CBS...
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
