ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh Magazine names 25 best restaurants in the city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Raleigh Magazine named the 25 best restaurants in the city, from classics to long-time favorite: chic to affordable. CBS17’s Bill Young sits down with publisher Gina Stephens to discuss some of the best dining in Raleigh and its suburbs.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been a decade since the murder of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth. The crime rocked the UNC-Chapel Hill campus and its community. Rolanda Hedgepeth remembers her sister as being full of life. “Faith was very outgoing and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Earl becomes 2nd hurricane of season in Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hurricane hunter aircraft found a stronger storm Tuesday night in the Atlantic while investigating Tropical Storm Earl and the system is now a hurricane with 80 mile per hour winds. Strengthening is expected over the next couple days and Earl is forecast to become a...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Cary, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
City
Frisco, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
City
Cary, NC
cbs17

2 taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed after at least one was seen upside down on the side of the road.
MORRISVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Salt Lake City#Fbi#Laredo#Wilmington#Charlo
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Inflation, worker shortage cast shadow over Labor Day in NC

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — Labor Day is the time we honor workers, but this year the pandemic continues to cast its shadow over the American worker. At Raleigh’s Lake Johnson Park, folks took some time to relax and enjoy the day- but the effects of the economy are not far from their thoughts.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Durham YouTuber raising money to replace stolen trailer and help community

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clarence Garner isn’t just your average car guy. “I fell in love with cars when I was a kid. And so, when I saw that a lot of guys were talking about cars on YouTube, it was something that I actually wanted to do as well. I found that it was a way to meet new people that were not just in my local area but people I could talk to across the world,” Garner said.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
cbs17

Photos appear to show mold, water damage inside Fort Bragg barracks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – New photos show what appears to be mold and water damage inside of barracks at Fort Bragg. Military advocates say the photos were taken inside buildings that tenants are being relocated into after mold was found in the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks. Pictures obtained by CBS...
FORT BRAGG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy