Tennis

Vibe

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
The Independent

Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight

Coco Gauff relished being the centre of attention in New York as she reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.The 18-year-old is poised to break into the top 10 for the first time next week and continued her excellent season by defeating China’s Zhang Shuai 7-5 7-5 in a high-quality encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.The American has already made her first grand slam final this year at the French Open and it would be an irresistible narrative if she could win her first title in the tournament where Serena Williams bowed out.Coco ➡️ #USOpen Quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/dt79TzYLSI—...
Front Office Sports

Expanded CFP Media Rights Could Double Current Deal

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams by 2026, it could command media rights deals with multiple TV partners yielding over $2 billion annually, sources told Front Office Sports. The CFP’s current deal with ESPN reportedly pays an average of $470 million a year through 2026,...
Front Office Sports

The Biggest NWSL Match Ever

When San Diego Wave FC hosts Angel City FC on Sept. 17, history will be made. The NWSL’s two newest clubs will not only draw the largest attendance ever for one of the league’s games, but also play in front of a sold-out crowd for the very first NWSL game at Snapdragon Stadium.
Front Office Sports

Gatorade Teams With NFL for Caffeinated Energy Drink

Gatorade is pairing with the NFL to launch the brand’s first caffeinated energy drink. Dubbed “Fast Twitch,” the drink marks the first time the league has worked with its longtime corporate sponsor to develop an athletic energy beverage. Fast Twitch is scheduled to hit store shelves in...
Front Office Sports

LeBron James, Drake Defendants in $10M Documentary Lawsuit

LeBron James and Drake are among the defendants in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by the former head of the NBA Players Association Billy Hunter over the rights to an upcoming historical documentary on an all-Black Canadian hockey league. Hunter alleges in the lawsuit filed over the weekend in a New...
