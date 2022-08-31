Coco Gauff relished being the centre of attention in New York as she reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.The 18-year-old is poised to break into the top 10 for the first time next week and continued her excellent season by defeating China’s Zhang Shuai 7-5 7-5 in a high-quality encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium.The American has already made her first grand slam final this year at the French Open and it would be an irresistible narrative if she could win her first title in the tournament where Serena Williams bowed out.Coco ➡️ #USOpen Quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/dt79TzYLSI—...

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO