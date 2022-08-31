Read full article on original website
Related
wwbl.com
Sullivan Man Arrested for Child Molesting
Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man for Child Molesting Friday. The arrest of 25-year-old Bryce Robison followed an investigation into a report Robison had molested a girl under the age of 14. A warrant for his arrest was issued by Sullivan Circuit Court on Friday and Robison was later...
wwbl.com
Greene Co. Arrests
Police served a search warrant at a home on Iron Mountain Road in Greene County Friday that resulted in April Boyd, Shawn Toon and Kathleen Preece getting charged with burglary and other charges. Police found several things that were reported stolen, along with meth, pot, paraphernalia and illegally harvested ginseng.
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
Indiana State Police arrested a Washington man Sunday for Possession of Marijuana and Invasion of Privacy. 31-year-old Cory Enlow is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. 153 inmates were being held in the security center early Monday morning.
wwbl.com
Washington Woman Facing Drug Charges in Dubois Co.
Jasper Police arrested a Washington woman Friday on a host of drug charges after being called to an address to assist EMS with an unconscious and unresponsive female. She was taken to the hospital. Police found a second woman in the residence who was wanted in Daviess County, Kentucky. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwbl.com
Body Found Matching Description of 4-Year-Old Autistic Girl
The Plainfield Police Department and others found a body matching the description of the 4-year-old autistic girl who was missing since Thursday. A Silver Alert was issued for her on Thursday and the search continued on Friday in the Legacy Farms neighborhood area. The body of Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe was...
wwbl.com
Body of Paxton Man Recovered from Sullivan Lake
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Paxton man was recovered from Sullivan Lake Sunday. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park shortly before 4:00 PM because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Upon arrival, conservation officers...
wwbl.com
Road Closure Planned for State Road 358 Near Elnora in Daviess Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 358 south of Elnora in Daviess County is scheduled to be closed Monday, September 12th for pipe replacement operations. State Road 358 will be closed between County Road 300 East and County Road 425 East. Work is expected to be completed by...
wwbl.com
Patricia McKinnon, 83, Vincennes
Patricia R. McKinnon, 83, passed away at 12:28 am on September 1, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Pat was born on January 1, 1939 in Vincennes and she is the daughter of Loren and Jewel Hill. Survivors include her sons, Rodney McKinnon and his wife Allison, Barry McKinnon and his...
Comments / 0