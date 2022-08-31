ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

thesource.com

Brooklyn Bishop Robbed at Pulpit Sues Doubters Claiming He’s a Scammer

A Brooklyn bishop robbed of approx. $1 million in jewelry while giving a sermon is suing his naysayers for defamation. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was live-streaming a sermon last July when he was jacked at the pulpit. The robbers got away with an estimated $75,000 Rolex, gold chains, cross pendant, sleeve cuffs and a large ring.
BROOKLYN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
Staten Island, NY
 https://www.silive.com

