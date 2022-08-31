Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Brooklyn Bishop Robbed at Pulpit Sues Doubters Claiming He’s a Scammer
A Brooklyn bishop robbed of approx. $1 million in jewelry while giving a sermon is suing his naysayers for defamation. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead was live-streaming a sermon last July when he was jacked at the pulpit. The robbers got away with an estimated $75,000 Rolex, gold chains, cross pendant, sleeve cuffs and a large ring.
Young thieves point guns at woman, snatch her chain in Bronx robbery
Two young robbers pulled guns on a woman and stole her necklace on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday as they released new video of the suspects.
The sword cuts both ways. Man, 31, sent to prison for slashing victim on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — He who lives by the sword goes to prison by the sword. A Brooklyn man has been sentenced to three years behind bars for slashing a victim on the arm with a sword two years ago in Tompkinsville.
Source: Girl allegedly made false claims in report about being abducted by ice cream truck driver on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A victim allegedly made false statements in connection with a report that a driver of an ice cream truck tried to snatch her off the streets of Staten Island, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 10-year-old girl initially said she broke free...
Source: Girl, 10, entered ice-cream truck voluntarily in Staten Island incident originally reported as abduction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 10-year-old girl agreed to meet the 20-year-old driver of an ice-cream truck after they communicated for more than a week via social media, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The girl allegedly lied about her age, claiming that she was 18,...
Ice cream truck driver charged after meeting with 10-year-old girl
Authorities on Staten Island have charged an ice cream truck driver after investigators say he met with a 10-year-old girl after connecting with her on social media.
As murder trial nears, new details emerge in shooting of ex-Golden Gloves boxer at Staten Island barbecue in 2020
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New details about the slaying of a former boxer at a Clifton barbecue two years ago emerged Tuesday at a pretrial conference for the two defendants charged with murder in the case. Assistant District Attorney Adam Silberlight said victim Grashino Yancy’s femoral artery was severed...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
Source: Machete-wielding man on South Shore sought after report of attack on wife
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police were searching for an alleged, blade-wielding man overnight on the borough’s South Shore, following what authorities described as a domestic altercation. The incident unfolded around 1:40 a.m. inside a home on a typically quiet, residential street in Prince’s Bay, near the intersection of...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
Staten Island woman, 38, burned with prison sentence for trying to torch another woman’s home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. George resident who tried to torch another woman’s West Brighton home last year has been put on ice for a while. Tanya Flowers was sentenced to up to three years in prison stemming from the June 5, 2021, incident. A criminal complaint...
He snatched victim’s wallet, keys, phone at gunpoint on Staten Island. Now, his payoff is trip upstate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A thief who helped rob a victim at gunpoint in Mariners Harbor two years ago is relocating upstate. Demario Vassar has been sentenced to 42 months in prison for his role in the Dec. 12, 2020 heist. A criminal complaint said an accomplice pointed a...
NYPD: 10-year-old girl says ice cream truck driver tried to abduct her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A 10-year-old girl said she broke free from an attempted abduction by an ice cream truck driver in Mariners Harbor on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The victim told her mother she was grabbed by the driver while walking to a nearby deli but managed to...
essexnewsdaily.com
Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Police search for 3 men who hospitalized 24-year-old in brutal Bronx subway beating
Police are searching for three men who beat up a stranger on a Williamsbridge subway platform on Tuesday. The attackers were at the 219 Street 2 and 5 train station around 11:11 a.m.
Police searching for driver in deadly overnight Manhattan hit-and-run
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a man in Manhattan on Sunday morning before fleeing the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights, police said.
NBC New York
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
VIDEO: Armed men ambush Queens woman at front door in violent $30K home invasion
Men ambushed a woman at the front door of her Queens home before pistol-whipping and tying her up in a home invasion robbery that netted them over $30,000 in cash and jewelry, police said.
