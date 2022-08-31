Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
BACC holds ribbon cutting at Midtown Plaza
Featured image (by Gena Tate): Tricia Cargill-Zelasko speaks at the BACC ribbon cutting for Midtown Plaza. The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) helped celebrate Midtown Plaza, a newly-completed six-suite shopping plaza in Batesville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. “We are so proud and excited to open Midtown Plaza...
whiterivernow.com
Frazier appointed to statewide education advocacy board
The former chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville (UACCB) has been appointed to the board of a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Arkansas students prepare for college and the workforce. Deborah Frazier (pictured), who recently retired from a more than 30-year career in Arkansas higher education...
whiterivernow.com
Lyon College to present Tami Tango Trio on Sept. 13
Featured image: The Tami Tango Trio, flautist Eduardo Tami, pianist Julian Caeiro and dancers Facundo Barrionuevo and Aldana Figueroa, will perform, along with musical guests, at Lyon College at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Sloan Auditorium, Brown Chapel. The Tami Tango Trio, an internationally acclaimed Argentine music...
KYTV
Earthquake shakes northern Arkansas community for 3rd time in last month
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - For the third time in less than a month, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded an earthquake near Imboden’s in Lawrence County (Ark.). The latest quake happened Monday morning. It registered as a 2.0 magnitude, three miles south of Imboden. The USGS received no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
KATV
Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits
(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
KTLO
Local schools awarded ARP ESSER III funds
Four area school districts have been awarded continuation grants from American Rescue Plan ESSER III funds. The Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network, awarded $11.3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) ESSER III funds to 84 quality afterschool, summer and extended year programs across the state.
whiterivernow.com
Southerners dominate Bald Knob in shut out
The Southside Southerners’ defense dominated Friday night, and the offense rolled up almost 400 yards for the second consecutive week, beating Bald Knob 28-0. The word all week from Coach Kenny Simpson was “execution,” and the Southerners executed their offense to near perfection controlling the ball and driving 75 yards on their opening drive to go up 7-0.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Louis Lee Smith
Louis Lee Smith of Mountain View, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at The Blossoms of Mountain View Nursing Facility in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was born on Friday, June 24, 1938, to Dalton and Laura Gosa Smith in Augusta, Arkansas. He was a veteran of the United...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Paula Jeanne (Mitts) Long
Paula Jeanne (Mitts) Long of Newport, died Tuesday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and friends. She was 76 years old. Mrs. Long was born November 4, 1945, the 4th of 5 girls born to Howard and Ida Mae Lewellyn Mitts of Swifton. In 1963, she graduated...
KTLO
24 Mountain Home High School senior interns recieve white coats
Twenty-four Mountain Home High School seniors participated in a white coat ceremony in partnership with Baxter Health. Personnel from Baxter Health placed a white coat on the student interns along with a stethoscope around their necks. Last year, high school students were welcomed back into the hospital’s education building after being unable to learn at the facility due to COVID-19. Sarah Bronzynski, the hospital’s Director of Education, said that students will continue their training in these educational settings, but hopes the students will be able to observe some real-life trauma and emergent situations later this year.
Kait 8
Concert crowd brings weekend safety concerns
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend full of festivities at Many Islands brought in hundreds of eager concertgoers and some safety concerns. Over 500 tickets were purchased for “The Float” which led to some possible safety concerns approaching the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend is about spending time...
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
whiterivernow.com
Ottawa shuts out Lyon College in Sooner Athletic Conference opener
Featured image: Lyon College quarterback Isaiah Bradford attempts a pass against No. 10 Ottawa. The tenth-ranked Ottawa Spirit shut out the Lyon College Scots 70-0 in the Sooner Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night at Pioneer Stadium in Batesville. Ottawa led 22-0 after the first quarter and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Glenda Fay James
Glenda Fay James, 78, of Batesville passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Batesville. She was born March 3, 1944, in Batesville. She was the daughter of Winford Hix and Minnie Cossey Hix. She was a beautician and a member of the Liberty Baptist Church. She enjoyed making jewelry, shopping, going to church and spending time with her friends and family.
whiterivernow.com
BPD: Boy found alone at Riverside Park has been identified
UPDATE, Sept. 4, 2022, 8:50 p.m.: Batesville Police report the child has been identified. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the department thanks everyone for the help. The child is currently in the custody of officials from the Department of Human Services. Authorities say the child’s father has been transported to the Independence County Jail on previous warrants.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Emmalee R. (Wilson) Fortenberry
Emmalee R. (Wilson) Fortenberry of Smithville, Arkansas, departed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the age of 62. She was born January 21, 1960, in Newport, the daughter of William Woodrow and Shirley May (Jones) Wilson. Mrs. Fortenberry earned a CNA certification from White River Vo-Tech in Newport....
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Christine Clem
Christine Clem, 87, left this world on September 4, 2022. Christine was born February 4, 1935, in Marked Tree, Arkansas to Arthur and Florence Davidson. She enjoyed anything to do with John Wayne, chocolate and watching soap operas. Christine was strong-willed and loved to give advice. She worked for Bergstrom manufacturing for 25 years and led a frugal life.
Deputies recover presumed missing man in White River
A body found in the White County River Labor Day weekend is presumed to belong to a man last seen by his family over 50 days ago.
