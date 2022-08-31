Twenty-four Mountain Home High School seniors participated in a white coat ceremony in partnership with Baxter Health. Personnel from Baxter Health placed a white coat on the student interns along with a stethoscope around their necks. Last year, high school students were welcomed back into the hospital’s education building after being unable to learn at the facility due to COVID-19. Sarah Bronzynski, the hospital’s Director of Education, said that students will continue their training in these educational settings, but hopes the students will be able to observe some real-life trauma and emergent situations later this year.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO